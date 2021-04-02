Roger Stone defends Matt Gaetz, says he’s being smeared for having big balls. Wait, what?

When it comes to lurid Republican sex scandals, all roads always seem to lead to “try-sexual” Roger Stone in some way or another, and the latest teen sex/prostitution scandal involving Matt Gaetz is no exception.

On Wednesday, Stone offered a passionate defense of the antigay congressman, claiming he is the victim of a smear campaign by people who are jealous of his big balls. Or something.

“The ‘leaked’ smear on Congressman Matt Gaetz is an extortion play and an effort to destroy the up and coming conservative leader who has the balls to call the left out,” he wrote on Parler, the social media site that has become popular for MAGA cult members who have been banned on Twitter.

Lol imagine if Roger Stone was your alibi. https://t.co/18lWSyLk8e — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) April 2, 2021

Roger Stone hangs out with child sex traffickers and then proclaims their innocence. WTF else is he gonna do? Jail is really going to encroach on his weird suit buying time. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 2, 2021

When is Roger Stone not involved if there's a crime to be committed? — carol Anti-GOP (@chbrkr) April 2, 2021

Roger Stone has come out in support of Matt Gaetz. Merrick Garland to now look into Roger Stone's laptop. — Exploding Space Pillow Singh, MD ? (@labyrinthweaver) April 2, 2021

When only Roger Stone defends you, you’re fucked. https://t.co/U6DrULVqyB — Arden Messing is vaccinated. (@arden_messing) April 2, 2021

Roger Stone is going to “adopt” Nestor when Matt Gaetz goes to prison. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) April 2, 2021

"Six degrees of Roger Stone" would be a pretty good way to describe everything that's been wrong in US politics for a half century…and also a good strategy for tracing and fighting the spread of STDs. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 2, 2021

So let me understand this correctly, Matt Gaetz is being investigated for sex trafficking, his very close ally Joel Greenberg is indicted for sex trafficking/creating fake IDs and both were in a group selfie with Roger Stone years ago. They really do all flock together. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 31, 2021