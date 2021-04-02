Roger Stone defends Matt Gaetz, says he’s being smeared for having big balls. Wait, what?

When it comes to lurid Republican sex scandals, all roads always seem to lead to “try-sexual” Roger Stone in some way or another, and the latest teen sex/prostitution scandal involving Matt Gaetz is no exception.
On Wednesday, Stone offered a passionate defense of the antigay congressman, claiming he is the victim of a smear campaign by people who are jealous of his big balls. Or something.
“The ‘leaked’ smear on Congressman Matt Gaetz is an extortion play and an effort to destroy the up and coming conservative leader who has the balls to call the left out,” he wrote on Parler, the social media site that has become popular for MAGA cult members who have been banned on Twitter.
Stone also called Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Michael Schmidt, who broke the Gaetz story, the “single most dishonest fabricator of the Russian hoax narrative in American press corps. And now he’s doing it again with the smear of @MattGaetz. Watch for the slap down of this cretin #The NewYorkTimessucks.”
Stone and Gaetz are both staunch Trump supporters and have been friends for several years. A 2017 photo of them, alongside Joel Greenberg, who is accused of helping Gaetz coordinate and negotiate his meetups with prostitutes, has been recirculating on social media this week.
Somehow it wouldn't surprise me if this sex trafficking investigation involving Joel Greenberg & Matt Gaetz, will eventually lead to Roger Stone.
It always does…… pic.twitter.com/l1MNgj8wfp
— ??Rowan Moon?? (@oXxRowanxXo) April 2, 2021
Folx on Twitter don’t seem the least bit surprised by Stone inserting himself into Gaetz’s sex scandal…
When Roger Stone is your moral defender……you should be shitting yourself…..talking to you @mattgaetz
— JerseyCraig (@Jersey_Craig) April 2, 2021
Roger Stone is starting a "Matt Gaetz did nothing wrong" campaign. And, yes, we all know what that means.
— A Hopeful Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) April 2, 2021
Lol imagine if Roger Stone was your alibi. https://t.co/18lWSyLk8e
— Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) April 2, 2021
Roger Stone hangs out with child sex traffickers and then proclaims their innocence. WTF else is he gonna do? Jail is really going to encroach on his weird suit buying time.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 2, 2021
When is Roger Stone not involved if there's a crime to be committed?
— carol Anti-GOP (@chbrkr) April 2, 2021
Roger Stone has come out in support of Matt Gaetz. Merrick Garland to now look into Roger Stone's laptop.
— Exploding Space Pillow Singh, MD ? (@labyrinthweaver) April 2, 2021
When only Roger Stone defends you, you’re fucked. https://t.co/U6DrULVqyB
— Arden Messing is vaccinated. (@arden_messing) April 2, 2021
Roger Stone is going to “adopt” Nestor when Matt Gaetz goes to prison.
— The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) April 2, 2021
"Six degrees of Roger Stone" would be a pretty good way to describe everything that's been wrong in US politics for a half century…and also a good strategy for tracing and fighting the spread of STDs.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 2, 2021
So let me understand this correctly, Matt Gaetz is being investigated for sex trafficking, his very close ally Joel Greenberg is indicted for sex trafficking/creating fake IDs and both were in a group selfie with Roger Stone years ago. They really do all flock together.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 31, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.