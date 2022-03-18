Rugby team’s post-match, locker room ritual wins them new fans

A rugby team in the UK appears to have picked up a few new fans online after posting a video clip from its men’s locker room.

Barrow Raiders are a semi-professional team based in Barrow-In-Furness, Cumbria. They compete in the RFL Championship, the second tier of rugby league.

They are enjoying a particularly good run, having won all their matches so far this year. Last week they beat fellow Cumbrian side Workington Town. This prompted the men to have their traditional post-match locker room sing-song about dismissing another rival to the bin (trash can).

Watch below.

Related: Behold this South African rugby captain autographing and slapping a male fan’s butt

The team suddenly found their comments section busy with a lot of men praising them for more than just their rugby skills.

“Testosterone at its finest,” said one.

“I’ve never been so aroused,” gushed another.

“Barrow Raiders just became the unofficial sports team of the entire gay community, all due to this softcore marvel,” said another.

“I don’t know what all that was about, but I’m all for it,” added someone else, summing up the feelings of many.

Barrow Raiders play the London Broncos on Sunday. Here’s hoping they also put them “in the bin” and post another video afterward.

Related: Rugby player suspended after grabbing opponents’ crotch on camera