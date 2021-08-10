In Quotes

Russell T. Davies blasts “pathetic” portrayal of bisexuality in ‘Loki’

“Pathetic, it’s a ridiculous feeble gesture towards the vital politics of the stories that should be told…I think huge, cleaning warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney+ especially. I think that’s a very great worry. Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show.’ It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince’, and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvelous?’ It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told. So they will damn us with their condescension in the end. So that’s my worry now.”Queer as Folk and It’s a Sin creator Russell T. Davies, slamming Disney+ for its portrayal of the character Loki (Tom Hiddleson) as bisexual in a new streaming series. In the comics, Loki is both sexually and gender fluid, and can morph into a woman at will. While the show acknowledges Loki’s sexuality in an oblique way, Davies argued in a recent webinar that the show actually robs LGBTQ viewers of proper representation.