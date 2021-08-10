Russell T. Davies blasts “pathetic” portrayal of bisexuality in ‘Loki’

“Pathetic, it’s a ridiculous feeble gesture towards the vital politics of the stories that should be told…I think huge, cleaning warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney+ especially. I think that’s a very great worry. Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show.’ It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince’, and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvelous?’ It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told. So they will damn us with their condescension in the end. So that’s my worry now.”—Queer as Folk and It’s a Sin creator Russell T. Davies, slamming Disney+ for its portrayal of the character Loki (Tom Hiddleson) as bisexual in a new streaming series. In the comics, Loki is both sexually and gender fluid, and can morph into a woman at will. While the show acknowledges Loki’s sexuality in an oblique way, Davies argued in a recent webinar that the show actually robs LGBTQ viewers of proper representation.
jayceecook
Sorry RTD but you are one of the last people who should be trying to police how other shows go about their business. Your portrayals of LGBTQ characters is far, far from perfect. Especially your love of the “bury your gays” trope and abysmal writing of bisexual characters. While I agree it wasn’t that spectacular of a moment the show will be back for a second season so there’s the potential to explore more of that side of the character.
Cam
Oh please, I think the guy who wrote Queer as Folk, It’s a Sin, Cucumber, Dr .Who, Torchwood, etc. can absolutely call out Disney obviously catering to the homophobes in Russia and China by keeping their characters straight straight straight except for one or two words that can be edited out for distribution in those countries.
Cam
He’s right, Disney in the U.S. was trying to make a HUGE deal that they added in a gay character in the Avengers movie and it turned out to be a guy in a grief meeting at the beginning, and it was stuck on so late they didn’t even bother to hire an actor, they had an assistant director do it.
And no doubt “Husband” was edited into “Wife” for the Chinese, Mid-East, and Russian Versions.
CatholicXXX
But Miley Cyprus forgave them. so it’s all okay.