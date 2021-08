Russell T. Davies blasts “pathetic” portrayal of bisexuality in ‘Loki’

Queer as Folk and It’s a Sin creator Russell T. Davies, slamming Disney+ for its portrayal of the character Loki (Tom Hiddleson) as bisexual in a new streaming series. In the comics, Loki is both sexually and gender fluid, and can morph into a woman at will. While the show acknowledges Loki’s sexuality in an oblique way, Davies argued in a recent webinar that the show actually robs LGBTQ viewers of proper representation.

“Pathetic, it’s a ridiculous feeble gesture towards the vital politics of the stories that should be told…I think huge, cleaning warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney+ especially. I think that’s a very great worry. Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show.’ It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince’, and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvelous?’ It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told. So they will damn us with their condescension in the end. So that’s my worry now.”