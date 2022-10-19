Sam Smith just made a big announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith)



Can we take a moment to appreciate Sam Smith’s chart-conquering return?

Smith’s latest single, “Unholy”, is a bonafide mega-hit. The collaboration with Kim Petras has been number one in Smith’s home country of the UK for the past three weeks and lodged at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 since it entered the US chart. It is also number 1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50.

Related: Sam Smith and Normani are being sued over this song

Following its success, Smith teased fans a couple of days ago, flashing their torso and underwear. Smith said a big announcement was coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith)

That announcement came with Smith revealing the name and release date of their new album. We presume an accompanying image [top] is the album artwork.

“Dearest sailors ⚓️ I am overjoyed to announce that my fourth album is called ‘GLORIA’,” Smith said. “It will be yours on the 27th January 2023, and you can pre-order now.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you. It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul.

“Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long. Only a few months now. Sam x”

Related: Sam Smith takes down Twitter troll in just three words

Followers responded with excitement. Tommy Dorfman said, “blessings received”, followed by a later message, presumably about Smith’s photo, saying, “also stun.”

If you’ve somehow not caught ‘Unholy’ so far, check out the rather queer, burlesque-inspired video below.