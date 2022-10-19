Sam Smith just made a big announcement

View this post on Instagram
Can we take a moment to appreciate Sam Smith’s chart-conquering return?
Smith’s latest single, “Unholy”, is a bonafide mega-hit. The collaboration with Kim Petras has been number one in Smith’s home country of the UK for the past three weeks and lodged at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 since it entered the US chart. It is also number 1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50.
Following its success, Smith teased fans a couple of days ago, flashing their torso and underwear. Smith said a big announcement was coming.
That announcement came with Smith revealing the name and release date of their new album. We presume an accompanying image [top] is the album artwork.
“Dearest sailors ⚓️ I am overjoyed to announce that my fourth album is called ‘GLORIA’,” Smith said. “It will be yours on the 27th January 2023, and you can pre-order now.
“I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you. It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul.
“Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long. Only a few months now. Sam x”
Followers responded with excitement. Tommy Dorfman said, “blessings received”, followed by a later message, presumably about Smith’s photo, saying, “also stun.”
If you’ve somehow not caught ‘Unholy’ so far, check out the rather queer, burlesque-inspired video below.
6 Comments
Mostlikelytobedownvoted
Love the new song… video not so much. Sam looks like sponge bob squarepants and getting necked and making sexy faces at the camera is just cringe. But hey, Im sure theres people into sexy loofa sponges so more power to ya all.
Plato
Fellini meets Madonna grabs Elton and redoes Cabaret?
thebaddestbabby
no one cares about Sam Smith. He’s ugly and british and his music is forgettable
barryaksarben
LOL LOL YOU GURL ARE SOOOOOO PREDICTABLE IN YOUR FEMININE HATRED. If you are gay (which I highly doubt) you are so tired. Yes you want a manly man who is manly and a man. yeah yeah you are so lame and tired. You come here everyday to post your hate filled but trite observations makes me wonder why you aren’t on sites that you approve of? No one want you? not surprised one damned bit. Sorry to tell you the world isn’t made for just you. There will always be people you are not attracted to so grow up , no need to waste everyones time on people who you aren’t attracted to as they are most likely not attracted to YOU. Beside all that you need therapy. ALOT of it
barryaksarben
so you are ugly and American and dont even make music so I guess he wins!
Doug
That ‘s so obviously a trollish comment you posted just to see how many people you could rev up. Do you get some kind of a thrill from that?