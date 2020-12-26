Seth G’s Santa hat, Timothy Cappelli’s snowballs, & Tom Daley’s holiday burn

This week Club Kid killer Michael Alig died of an apparent drug overdose, Steve Grand wrote an ode to Christmas in quarantine, & the world declared it was not having a Sex and the City reboot sans Samantha. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Keegan Whicker roasted chestnuts.

Jae Fusz made a promise.

Dan Tai looked for the stars.

Tom Daley lifted weight.

Telly Leung had a snow day.

Elliot Crutchley burned off Christmas dinner.

Bremen Menelli hit the slopes.

Mark Anthony Camarena, Jr. got wet.

Charlie Taylor stayed hydrated.

David Guetta got ready for the new year.

Roberto Portales made a list.

Darren Young had a drink in bed.

Austin Mahone broke a sweat.

Tom Zalac shaved.

Garrett Magee posed for the tree.

Timothy Cappelli made a snowball.

Taylor Bennett bounced back.

Jason Rodriguez got a tan.

Lil Nas X spent the holiday at home.

Cody Alan glistened.

Aja got in the shower.

Maluma spent Christmas in the pool.

Max Emerson woke up naked.

Kelechi spent Christmas with a friend.

Mark Mackillop took his hat off.

Seth G picked his Christmas card outfit.

And Mike Rizzi did a quick change.