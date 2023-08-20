Shamir dishes on sad songs that sound like bops & his surprising ‘How I Met Your Mother’ crush

Image Credit: ‘Homo Anxietatem,’ Kill Rock Stars

There’s a specific subgenre of pop music we like to refer to as “sad bops”—you know, the songs that, lyrically, are introspective and bluesy, but they still make you want to dance (or, at the very least, nod your head along to the beat).

Thanks to the inescapable “Dancing On My Own,” some might say Robyn is the modern Patron Saint Of Sad Bop. And if that’s the case, then that makes Shamir one of the subgenre’s most dedicated disciples.

For the better part of the past decade, the Philadelphia-based non-binary musician (Shamir uses he/she/they pronouns) has been making songs that are as confessional as they are catchy, criss-crossing genres and influences to create their own blend dreamy, DIY pop that’s distinctly queer.

Shamir’s latest, Homo Anxietatem, continues that trend, exploring internal fears and anxieties with an infectious, indie sound. For example, the album’s first single, “Oversized Sweater,” is a soaring bedroom pop anthem about overcoming demons with the help of a huge baby-blue sweater. Another track—the slinky, guitar-driven “Crime”—was used to soundtrack HBO’s exceptional true-crime docuseries Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York.

With Homo Anxietatem now available, we invited Shamir to be the latest guest in our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin” It. In our conversation, the singer-songwriter touched on the movie musical that was a “formative queer film,” their personal song of the summer 2023, and the track they consider their “Bible” when it comes to writing sad bops.

Is there a piece of media—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, video game, etc…—that you consider a big part of your own coming-out journey, or that has played an important role in your understanding of queerness? Why does it stand out to you?

I never had a ceremonious coming out, but the film Camp is influential. It was a formative queer film for me. I think it stands out because it was the first piece of queer media that I saw that was made for teens/young adults which was comforting as a young queer person growing up.

We hope it’s fair to say that many of your songs fit into the pop subgenre of “fun bops that are actually sad when you pay attention to the lyrics.” With that in mind, what do you think is one of the all-time great songs that fit into that category?

“Hold On To Your Misery” by Cocknbullkid is essentially my Bible for this kind of writing. After hearing that song, I basically felt like I found my purpose.

The first single of your new album is “Oversized Sweater.” What’s another item of clothing—whether one you own now, or have in the past—that you think deserves a song of its own and why?

Probably my gray jean jacket I’ve had since high school. It’s been customized over the years with buttons and patches and has been all over the world with me.

In looking back on the process of bringing Homo Anxietatem together, is there a specific song that you had a particularly fun, challenging, or interesting time writing? What can you tell us about it?

The song “Calloused” was funny to record because it has three part harmonies and one of three harmonies was really high to begin with, but I realized when it was time to record the high harmony that I recorded everything a whole key higher than the demo. I was too lazy to re-record it, so I just did my best and tried not to hurt my voice in the process.

Who’s a fictional character you had a crush on at a younger age (or maybe still do!)? What do you remember loving about them?

It’s no secret that Marshall [Jason Segel] from How I Met Your Mother was my first crush.

In your opinion, what’s the “song of the summer”?

“Baby Teeth” by Bunny Lowe.

Believe it or not, we’re nearing the 10th anniversary of your first EP, Bitter. What would you say is one of the most useful lessons you’ve learned in the past decade of your career?

I have never been asked about Bitter, this is so funny. Lessons? Where do I even start, we could be here forever… I guess I’m just glad I always followed my muse and my gut.

Who is a queer or trans artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

Isaac Dunbar. He’s a lil genius and I cannot wait for new stuff!