Shawn Mendes’ sun bath, Ryan Serhant’s rooftop, & Joshua Smith’s deep stretch

This week Lea Michele apologized for being a monster, horrible person Billy Santoro was hopefully put away for good, and Don Lemon dragged Ellen Degeneres for being silent about racial injustice. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Titanius Maximus got back to the gym.
Ashley Mckenzie took a ride.
Andres Castro went for a run.
Jon Kortajarena woke up early.
Darren Young did some mobility work.
View this post on Instagram
Everyday is a good day for mobility work! #quarantinemobility #mobilitywork ????? • • • • Follow my podcast [email protected] #blockthehate #closedfistopenheart #mobility #flexibility #strength #movement #training #yogaformen #functionaltraining #trainer #stretching #motivation #mobilitytraining #fitnessmotivation #stretch #ketolifestyle #ketocommunity #fitness #wrestling #cbdcommunity #cannabiscommunity #wwe #thedoubtersmademedoit #ketonesforfuel #beyourbestversion #nodaysoff
Charlie King took it outside.
Vitaliy Kozlovskiy went to the beach.
Milk grew his hair.
Ryan Serhant went to the roof.
View this post on Instagram
I miss my workout crew ? I first started working out at @dogpound 5 years ago. That’s when I met this killer named Captain Kirk, and his band of bench pressing misfits. They were a family, and it was awesome. Since then, DP has exploded, and it’s been awesome to watch. Next to my wife, @reign_train, and now @liftwithlala, are the only people who get to tell me what to do and I’m the better for it ? Can’t wait to get back to the gym with everyone. Because while our new normal might not care as much about offices or location, you can’t break family. Until then, I’ll be THAT GUY shadow boxing on his terrace ???
Julian Edelman practiced in a mask.
Jake Bain celebrated Pride.
Jay Gould played tennis.
Terry Miller read some books.
Shawn Mendes took in some Vitamin D.
Sam Callahan jumped rope.
View this post on Instagram
Hey guys! ??? – SO THAT’S A WRAP! ? – Every mix for ‘Something to Prove’ is now available to download + stream until your hearts content! ? All of the most important links you need to know are available to access via my LinkTree link in my Instagram bio. ??? – However as one door closes another opens as today also marks the official opening of the @viphq_essex outdoor training facility where I’ll be putting my fitness clients through their paces! ? (CheckStory) – If you want in on the action, make a start by using my Grenade discount code: ‘SAM25’ for 25% off Grenade fitness products on the website. WWW.GRENADE.COM ???? – …or you can just fire me a DM to book in some 1 on 1 sessions at VIP!!! lol ? – Shoutout to: @hxmefitness for these wicked training bands making it easy to take my training ANYWHERE! ??? – Love to you all, stay safe and well! ??
Ronnie Woo built a bench.
View this post on Instagram
Hey everyone! So this video is a little bit different than my usual food and cooking videos. Workout equipment is really hard to find online during quarantine so I thought I would share with you how I made my nifty little DIY workout bench. It’s a little homemade looking but it’s actually really sturdy and gets the job done! Check it out! Stay safe and healthy everyone!
Joshua Smith stretched out.
Jarrod Scott ran the beach.
Pietro Boselli spent summer in England.
Maluma condemned Coronavirus.
And Cheyenne Parker wore white.
One Comment
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
I love Tiatanus’ obvious emphasis on squats in the gym but I must chastise Instagram and their policy of only allow fifteen seconds of time before they block you if you aren’t signed in. I don’t do social media so I guess I’ll just have to keep my fascination with that butt and those blue bvd’s he’s wearing in my mind. It’ll always be a happy thought too.