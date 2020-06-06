Instastuds

Shawn Mendes’ sun bath, Ryan Serhant’s rooftop, & Joshua Smith’s deep stretch

By

This week Lea Michele apologized for being a monster, horrible person Billy Santoro was hopefully put away for good, and Don Lemon dragged Ellen Degeneres for being silent about racial injustice. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Titanius Maximus got back to the gym.

FLEXING FOR THE AUDIENCE #VEGAN #PAPI ?

Ashley Mckenzie took a ride.

Andres Castro went for a run.

Jon Kortajarena woke up early.

Qué siesta más rica…

Darren Young did some mobility work.

Charlie King took it outside.

Vitaliy Kozlovskiy went to the beach.

????? ? ?????, ?? ????? ? ??? ? #??????????

Milk grew his hair.

Ryan Serhant went to the roof.

Julian Edelman practiced in a mask.

2020: New face mask, same routine

Jake Bain celebrated Pride.

Happy Pride ?

Jay Gould played tennis.

Terry Miller read some books.

Shawn Mendes took in some Vitamin D.

One day on tour somewhere

Sam Callahan jumped rope.

Hey guys! ??? – SO THAT’S A WRAP! ? – Every mix for ‘Something to Prove’ is now available to download + stream until your hearts content! ? All of the most important links you need to know are available to access via my LinkTree link in my Instagram bio. ??? – However as one door closes another opens as today also marks the official opening of the @viphq_essex outdoor training facility where I’ll be putting my fitness clients through their paces! ? (CheckStory) – If you want in on the action, make a start by using my Grenade discount code: ‘SAM25’ for 25% off Grenade fitness products on the website. WWW.GRENADE.COM ???? – …or you can just fire me a DM to book in some 1 on 1 sessions at VIP!!! lol ? – Shoutout to: @hxmefitness for these wicked training bands making it easy to take my training ANYWHERE! ??? – Love to you all, stay safe and well! ??

Ronnie Woo built a bench.

Joshua Smith stretched out.

Jarrod Scott ran the beach.

Pietro Boselli spent summer in England.

Summer in England ? @petradesign

Maluma condemned Coronavirus.

And Cheyenne Parker wore white.