OnlyFans star calls for protestors to be shot, has all his social media pages deleted instead

By

As people around the world are protesting the murder of George Floyd and police brutality against people of color, OnlyFans star Billy Santoro decided to stage a counterprotest of sorts on his social media page.

Yesterday, he wrote: “Lol. America! Lol you let your blacks loot as a way of protest. Wake the f*ck up. Shoot first.”

It didn’t take long before Santoro saw his various social media platforms begin disappearing, starting with his JustForFans page, which issued a statement afterwards confirming it had deleted his page in response to his remarks.

OnlyFans and Twitter quickly followed suit.

Just before his Twitter account was temporarily suspended, Santoro insisted he’s “not racist” then claimed his remarks were an emotional response a friend who died in Philly.

“A friend of mine was killed during the looting in philly and I lashed out full of emotional stress,” he wrote. “Those who know me know I am not racist. I am hurt by the loss of my friend.”

A few minutes later, he followed that up with a half-hearted apology in which he claimed he’s had many lovers who were people of color.

“I sincerely apologize for hurting the POC with my statement,” he wrote. “I have fallen in love with many poc and understand the frustration.”

Santoro’s Twitter page has since been reactivated. His other pages remain dark.

Our friends at Cocktails and Cocktalk also note that, just hours before Santoro insisted he wasn’t racist, he posted a racist response to a Wisconsin restaurant’s statement on Black Lives Matter, writing: “Or the blacks will just breed more hatred towards them.”

A number of people have spoken out against Santoro’s remarks and aren’t buying his apology.

Queerty has reached out to Santoro for comment. We will update this post if we hear back from him.

