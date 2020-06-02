OnlyFans star calls for protestors to be shot, has all his social media pages deleted instead

As people around the world are protesting the murder of George Floyd and police brutality against people of color, OnlyFans star Billy Santoro decided to stage a counterprotest of sorts on his social media page.
Yesterday, he wrote: “Lol. America! Lol you let your blacks loot as a way of protest. Wake the f*ck up. Shoot first.”
It didn’t take long before Santoro saw his various social media platforms begin disappearing, starting with his JustForFans page, which issued a statement afterwards confirming it had deleted his page in response to his remarks.
And here we had a good day so I put my phone away to actually take a night off. And then I checked the phone to see all the messages. His account is gone. Policing is a slippery slope and we won’t be puppets to cancel culture. This was not debatable though. It was vile. BLM.
— JustForFans (@JustForFansSite) June 2, 2020
OnlyFans and Twitter quickly followed suit.
Just before his Twitter account was temporarily suspended, Santoro insisted he’s “not racist” then claimed his remarks were an emotional response a friend who died in Philly.
“A friend of mine was killed during the looting in philly and I lashed out full of emotional stress,” he wrote. “Those who know me know I am not racist. I am hurt by the loss of my friend.”
A friend of mine was killed during the looting in philly and I lashed out full of emotional stress. Those who know me know I am not racist. I am hurt by the loss of my friend
— Billy Santoro (@BillySantoroXXX) June 2, 2020
A few minutes later, he followed that up with a half-hearted apology in which he claimed he’s had many lovers who were people of color.
“I sincerely apologize for hurting the POC with my statement,” he wrote. “I have fallen in love with many poc and understand the frustration.”
I sincerely apologize for hurting the POC with my statement. I have fallen in love with many poc and understand the frustration.
— Billy Santoro (@BillySantoroXXX) June 2, 2020
Santoro’s Twitter page has since been reactivated. His other pages remain dark.
Our friends at Cocktails and Cocktalk also note that, just hours before Santoro insisted he wasn’t racist, he posted a racist response to a Wisconsin restaurant’s statement on Black Lives Matter, writing: “Or the blacks will just breed more hatred towards them.”
A number of people have spoken out against Santoro’s remarks and aren’t buying his apology.
Billy Santoro is garbage.
— Joslyn Fox (@Joslyn_Fox) June 2, 2020
billy santoro apologising because he has ‘fallen in love’ with ‘POC’ is PEAK white romantic saviour pity
— reiss (@reizzla) June 2, 2020
Y’all it’s time to cancel this fool . Billy Santoro is straight up racist and called for the deaths of Fellow People of Color. If you are a person of color and consider yourself of fan of his , you need to reconsider and unfollow immediately.
— CJ (@EastCoast2k9) June 1, 2020
I'm very proud of being half his size and still bulldozing Billy Santoro during kickball. I hope my being Black made him extra mad
— Bad Brad (@UrSlutDC) June 2, 2020
Do not follow porn actors like billy santoro who choose cynicism and racism. There are so many better/kinder people to fap it to.
— FrostyOtterXXX (@FrostyOtterXXX) June 2, 2020
Queerty has reached out to Santoro for comment. We will update this post if we hear back from him.
Black Pegasus
Wow… this is why I’m so distrusting of most gay white men. The seething hatred that boils beneath the surface only requires a prick of a pen to unleash.
Hermes in DC
Okay Black Pegasus, you get the benefit of the doubt because I can only imagine what prejudice you have been subjected to as, presumably, a black gay man.
But your comment strikes me as prejudicial and biased too. At the foundation of white racism is blanket thinking about a whole group of people based on their skin color.
Seems to me you’re making a very similar across-the-board judgment about “most gay white men” based on their skin color and orientation.
If we’re going to do better, the best among us have to lead.
Donston
“OnlyFans star”? I guess that’s a thing. Or do you guys just take the thing someone is most known for and place “star” behind it. I’m sure he’s probably not that popular even by OnlyFans standards.
What a disgusting thing to say. But he got the attention he was looking for. I pay no mind to these porn performers/internet sex workers. Everything they present is just about seeking validation, seeking attention and wanting folks to give them money. They get off on being outrageous and “subversive” no matter who they may offend or hurt. (Sorta like our current head chief). It’s really not worth giving credence to.
WSnyder
Start making the rounds asking for any and all studios as well as any site that has his videos available, to have them taken down immediately and posting explanations why. The LGBTQ+ community must stand up against this type of hate as we have an inkling of what these words mean and what they can do.