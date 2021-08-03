In Quotes Simone Biles comes back to claim a medal By Editors 56 minutes ago “Forever thankful to have such an amazing support system by my side”— Simone Biles after taking home the bronze medal in the final day of balance beam individual competitions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)
2 Comments
Max
way to go! awesome!
Cam
Good for her!
Those same Republicans attacking her for pulling out, cry and scream if they have to wear a mask, meanwhile Biles has competed with broken toes and kidney stones. Just another excuse for Republicans to attack a Black person.