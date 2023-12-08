Sordid weddings, forbidden affairs & more queer marriage movies to stream this weekend

Emerson Collins in ‘A Very Sordid Wedding.’

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that's just a click away!

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes… divorce??? In the buzzy new drama Our Son—hitting select theaters this weekend—Billy Porter and Luke Evans play a couple going their separate ways who get caught up in a custody battle for their 8-year-old son that becomes more contentious than either of them expected.

Inspired by the marriage woes in that buzzy drama, we decided to take a look back at some underrated queer films where wedding bells are ringing—for better or for worse.

Read on for LGBTQ+ marriage-related films to stream this weekend.

Love Is Strange

In this 2014 film by Ira Sachs, Ben (John Lithgow) and George (Alfred Molina) marry after 39 years together. Their happiness is short-lived, however, when George loses his job as a Catholic school music teacher and the two have to leave their swanky New York apartment. The two end up in separate digs: Ben with his nephew and his wife (Darren Burrows and Marisa Tomei) and George with a gay NYPD couple (Cheyenne Jackson and Manny Pérez). This sweet film is filled with strong performances and interesting insights into relationships of all kinds.

Now streaming on Max. Available to rent on Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, Microsoft and DirecTV.

Imagine Me & You

This 2005 romantic comedy, directed by Ol Parker, tells the story of Rachel (Piper Perabo), who meets florist Luce (Leana Heady of Game Of Thrones fame!) on her wedding day to Heck (Matthew Goode). Through Luce, Rachel starts to wonder if her marriage to Heck is the right path. This crowd-pleasing and funny hidden gem has a terrific ensemble cast that includes Buffy fave Anthony Head, a clever script and a Hollywood-style happy ending.

Available to rent on Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, Microsoft and DirecTV.

A Very Sordid Wedding

Del Shores’ 2017 sequel to Sordid Lives is a zany, raunchy, and heartwarming slice of queer Southern pecan pie! When Latrelle’s (Bonnie Bedelia) son, Ty (Kirk Geiger), announces that he and his partner (T. Ashanti Mozelle) want to hold a gay wedding in their extremely conservative Texas town, all hell breaks loose. Along the way, Latrelle’s family have their own wild subplots, including Brother Boy (the late, great Leslie Jordan), who goes on a series of misadventures with a hot but psychotic serial killer (Emerson Collins). A Very Sordid Wedding explores what it means to have equal rights in places that haven’t accepted the law of the land… in a really funny way. Oh, and Whoopi Goldberg shows up!

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+, Roku, Hoopla, Vudu, Tubi and Kanopy.

La Cage Aux Folles

This 1979 classic, directed by Édouard Molinaro, tells the story of Albin (Michel Serrault) and Renato (Ugo Tognazzi), a nightclub owner and drag queen who have a son, Laurent (Rémi Laurent) who announces he’s bringing his fiancee, Andrea (Luisa Maneri) to meet them. The only problem? Andrea’s parents are insanely conservative and have no idea that Laurent’s parents are a gay nightclub owner and drag queen! If you’ve seen The Birdcage, please take it upon yourself to see the superior film it’s based on.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

From Zero To I Love You

In Doug Spearman’s 2019 drama, closeted Jack (Scott Bailey) meets and has an affair with openly gay Pete (Noah’s Arc’s Darryl Stephens). Despite Jack’s marriage to Karla (Keili Lefkowitz), he and Pete continue to grow closer and the affair turns into something more than just sex. This relationship drama is very indie, but has good performances and a touching message.

Now streaming on Peacock and Tubi.

The Kicker…

It’s probably not a good idea to marry someone you met on a reality show a few weeks ago, and we think Trixie and Katya would agree. Check out this clip of Trixie and Katya gagging while watching Love Is Blind.