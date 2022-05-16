It sure looks like Jim Jordan is in for one very crappy summer

We’re sure glad we’re not Jim Jordan.

Last week, the January 6 committee issued subpoenas to five House Republicans, including the former college wrestling coach/homophobic congressman.

Jordan was previously asked to appear before the committee voluntarily, but he refused, claiming he had “no relevant information” that would help the investigation.

But committee members, who obtained text messages sent by Jordan to Mark Meadows in the days leading up to the deadly insurrection, felt otherwise.

“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it,” Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement on Thursday.

“Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th.”

In addition to texting with Meadows, Jordan had at least one phone call with Donald Trump on January 6, and he was at White House days earlier participating in conversations with other lawmakers about how they might overturn the election results.

The committee hasn’t said how it plans to enforce Jordan’s subpoena, but his refusal to testify could result in contempt referrals to the Justice Department.

So how’s he reacting to all this? In typical Jim Jordan fashion, of course! By distracting and deflecting and doing everything he can not to talk about it.

Yesterday, Jordan went on Fox News to plug his new book. When Maria Bartiromo asked about his subpoena, he went on a nervous tangent about how the country is seeing “record crime, record inflation, moms that can’t get baby formula, blah, blah, blah” before calling the January 6 panel “ridiculous” and saying “seven out of 10 citizens think the country is on the wrong track.”

Then this morning, he tweeted some nonsense about Hunter Biden’s laptop and the Trump/Russia scandal, writing: “Don’t forget, the same people that told you Hunter Biden’s laptop was fake, pushed Michael Sussman’s phony Russia narrative for years.”

Don’t forget, the same people that told you Hunter Biden’s laptop was fake, pushed Michael Sussman’s phony Russia narrative for years. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 16, 2022

Unfortunately for Jordan, his tactics don’t appear to be working.

Here’s how people are responding to his tweets…

Don’t forget, the same person still tweeting about Hunter Biden 3 years later hasn’t gotten one piece of legislation passed in 15 years. Wonder why. https://t.co/1wFBWvvuEv — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) May 16, 2022

QUICK SHIT’S GOING DOWN!!! TO THE LAPTOP!!! REMEMBER THE LAPTOP!! THINK OF NOTHING BUT THE LAPTOP!! THERE IS NOTHING ELSE TO THINK ABOUT EXCEPT THE LAPTOP!!! — Hypnotized Chicken – Mathemachicken (@JustAwful4) May 16, 2022

Why won’t @Jim_Jordan honor a subpoena and testify? What did he do on January 6 that he can’t say out loud? — Maryellen (@raggedymary) May 15, 2022

Congrats again on the subpoena, Gym! I bet all those wrestlers you turned a blind eye to will be tuning in! — Blue Blooded Patriot 🇺🇦 (@BluePatriotGuy) May 16, 2022

Don’t forget the same people who let 45 off the hook for blackmailing another world leader into throwing the US election, decided to scale the wall and steal OUR vote.

Gym was on the phone coordinating it.

The fun starts JUNE 9 BE WATCHING — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) May 16, 2022

When you receive your subpoena, it is YOUR DUTY to comply.

Otherwise we live in country where law makers think they are above the law. — Michael V Smith (@MichaelVSmith7) May 15, 2022

Don’t forget, the same people that told you an insurrection wasn’t one, also turned their head to other things. pic.twitter.com/DiUoEneTBJ — BBT 🌐 (@CGovid) May 16, 2022

Let us have look at your laptop… — TallThinBaldMan (@TallThinBaldMan) May 16, 2022

This doesn’t negate the fact that the Jan 6th committee has your phone records Gym. It’s going to be a long summer for you bro. — Facts Strike Nerves (@StrikeNerves) May 15, 2022

Don’t forget Jordan who keeps changing his story won’t testify under oath. — Brenda Lee 😷 (@BrendaLeeNY) May 16, 2022

Don’t forget …Sussman is charged (trial just starting) with a single count of making a false statement to the FBI . Imagine how many harmful false statements Gym Jordan has made. Why won’t the guy “who has nothing to hide” testify?? — Justice For Hedgehogs 🦔⚖️ (@LakeLouise1988) May 16, 2022

Next month, the January 6 panel will begin televising hearings during primetime hours. The committee hasn’t said who will be called the testified before the cameras, but it sure seems like Jordan will be among the witnesses. If he’s not sitting in a jail cell for contempt, that is.

The blockbuster TV hearings are scheduled to begin on June 9.