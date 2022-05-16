drama ahead

It sure looks like Jim Jordan is in for one very crappy summer

We’re sure glad we’re not Jim Jordan.

Last week, the January 6 committee issued subpoenas to five House Republicans, including the former college wrestling coach/homophobic congressman.

Jordan was previously asked to appear before the committee voluntarily, but he refused, claiming he had “no relevant information” that would help the investigation.

But committee members, who obtained text messages sent by Jordan to Mark Meadows in the days leading up to the deadly insurrection, felt otherwise.

“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it,” Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement on Thursday.

“Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th.”

In addition to texting with Meadows, Jordan had at least one phone call with Donald Trump on January 6, and he was at White House days earlier participating in conversations with other lawmakers about how they might overturn the election results.

The committee hasn’t said how it plans to enforce Jordan’s subpoena, but his refusal to testify could result in contempt referrals to the Justice Department.

So how’s he reacting to all this? In typical Jim Jordan fashion, of course! By distracting and deflecting and doing everything he can not to talk about it.

Yesterday, Jordan went on Fox News to plug his new book. When Maria Bartiromo asked about his subpoena, he went on a nervous tangent about how the country is seeing “record crime, record inflation, moms that can’t get baby formula, blah, blah, blah” before calling the January 6 panel “ridiculous” and saying “seven out of 10 citizens think the country is on the wrong track.”

Then this morning, he tweeted some nonsense about Hunter Biden’s laptop and the Trump/Russia scandal, writing: “Don’t forget, the same people that told you Hunter Biden’s laptop was fake, pushed Michael Sussman’s phony Russia narrative for years.”

Unfortunately for Jordan, his tactics don’t appear to be working.

Next month, the January 6 panel will begin televising hearings during primetime hours. The committee hasn’t said who will be called the testified before the cameras, but it sure seems like Jordan will be among the witnesses. If he’s not sitting in a jail cell for contempt, that is.

The blockbuster TV hearings are scheduled to begin on June 9.