Texas same-sex couple found shot, dismembered on family trip to Mexico

The bodies of a same-sex couple from Texas have been discovered in Juarez, Mexico. Authorities believe the women were tortured, shot and then dismembered, reported El Diario.

Yulizsa Ramírez and Nohemí Medina Martínez, both 28, married last July and had three children. Mexican by nationality, they resided in El Paso, Texas.

They had gone back to Juarez to visit family and were last heard from on Saturday. However, on Sunday, their bodies were found in trash bags scattered along the Juárez-El Porvenir highway.

The couple are two of four women who have been found killed in Juarez in four days. Authorities found another two women dumped in bags in another neighborhood on Monday. One was dead but another was still alive. She later died in hospital. Both of those had been tortured and shot, too, but it’s unknown if the killings are related.

Juarez is known for being among the most violent areas of Mexico. Already in 2022, there have been nine women murdered since the start of the year.

Yesterday, the Chihuahua Committee for Sexual Diversity urged authorities to investigate Ramírez and Martínez’s deaths as a potential homophobic hate crime.

In an open letter to the Mexican Secretariat of the Interior, the group said, “People of diversity have the right to live without fear of aggression that can escalate to a hate crime,” the statement said, adding: “We must avoid normalizing language of hate and [homophobia].”

EXHORTA SECRETARÍA DE GOBERNACIÓN A @MaruCampos_G A ACABAR CON LESBOFOBIA@SEGOB_mx a través de @CONAPRED y @CONAVIM_MX pidió al Gob del Estado que esclarezca el asesinato de Yulizsa y Nohemí…#JusticiaParaYulizsaYNohemi (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kLC7UNIoV2 — Comité de la Diversidad Sexual de Chihuahua (@DiversidadChih) January 19, 2022

It also called on cops to do more: “We cannot allow Chihuahua to continue to be the second state in the country with the most hate crimes, and that each year there are more.”

Last year, 1,424 of the 2,476 homicides in the state of Chihuahua took place in Ciudad Juárez. That’s around four killings a day. Authorities believe many of these were related to drug gangs.