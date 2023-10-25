The NHL’s Pride tape fiasco shows the severe costs of betraying LGBTQ+ fans

The NHL thought the modest pushback it received from a smattering of players last season over wearing rainbow warmup sweaters was bad enough to warrant banning all Pride jerseys and accessories.
But as it turns out, the league was completely wrong. The blowback it received over its reactionary edict was overwhelming, with players, fans and media all standing against the ridiculous policy.
On Tuesday, the NHL announced it was reversing the Pride tape ban, providing LGBTQ+ hockey fans with a well earned victory.
In this case, the backlash worked in our favor. Let that be a lesson to other sports leagues that fail to support gay and queer fans in the wake of criticism.
LGBTQ+ folx aren’t going to just sit back and take it.
There were a number of defiant acts that likely led to the league rescinding the ban and saving itself further embarrassment. The biggest came over the weekend, when Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott wrapped his stick in rainbow colors, anyway, giving the NHL a giant “eff you” in the process.
A long-standing ally, Dermott said the league’s policy took an emotional toll on him.
“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t shed tears about this on multiple occasions,” he said. “So yeah, it’s something I’m definitely very passionate about.”
The seven-year veteran also received an assist from his team. The Coyotes moved up their Pride Night to Oct. 27, putting even more pressure on the league.
When the ban was lifted, Dermott didn’t hide his ebullience.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “You really become proud for who you’re working for when people are able to second-guess their choices and just kind of take a step back and see who they’re affecting and how they’re affecting (them). To be able to have them really take a step in the right direction here in my eyes is unbelievable. It really makes me proud of the spot that I’m working in.”
While some of the league’s biggest stars spoke out against the rule, including Edmonton Oilers defenseman Connor McDavid and Philadelphia Flyers assistant captain Scott Laughton, Dermott matched his words with action.
Even more impressively, Dermott is playing on a one-year contract, meaning his spot in the NHL is far from guaranteed. He risked his job to make a statement.
That’s pretty damn cool.
Just as powerfully, Dermott shows that religion and inclusion can go hand-in-hand. He has a giant cross tattooed on his stomach.
They really tell on themselves when they argue that the Christian cross is the political opposite of supporting gay people.— Arantxa Sanchez Sicario (@MrButterChicken) October 24, 2023
this. see also vitek vanecek – who wore pride tape and a pride jersey yet *gasp* also wears a cross (it’s almost as if these two things can coexist 😱) pic.twitter.com/KfKUeZV8eL— kya ッ (@piercethekya) October 24, 2023
Once Dermott went against the league, it was likely that other players would follow. The president of the San Jose Sharks, for example, indicated his team ordered Pride tape before the policy was lifted.
Corporate sponsors played a role, too. Scotiabank, one of the largest financial institutions in Canada, announced it was giving away 5,000 roles of Pride tape to those who “want to show their support for Pride and making hockey more inclusive.”
Less than 24 hours later, the NHL backtracked…
This whole episode was the definition of an unforced error, and made the NHL look completely foolish. May commissioner Gary Bettman remember this embarrassment the next time he thinks about betraying the league’s LGBTQ+ fanbase.
Baron Wiseman
Oh, what a relief. There for a moment I thought the earths rotation was going to end.
The lesson is tantrums and bullying DO work. All will be well now that LGBT narcissists can have total strangers applaud their lives that have nothing to do with why everyone bought a ticket in the first place. None of it has anything to do with hockey. Stop being divisive. The NHL has had their doors open since day one, buy a ticket and go enjoy the game. NO ONE IS EXCLUDED. No one knows nor cares about anyone’s sexual orientation unless you make references to it. This approval addiction is an unhealthy behavior seeking external validation, recognition and approval of others to feel good about oneself.
ZzBomb
They just cancelled cancel culture. You should be happy but b/c you’re not part of our community you’re not. And the temper tantrum came from the very small few who made the loudest noise to try an cancel pride related activities in the fist place.
So sit down and be quiet.
abfab
And yet your addiction for attention balloons. Your repetitive bullshit….does it make YOU feel good Baron?
By now, know you have not and never will convince anyone to see things your way. So desperate a human being you are.
”This approval addiction is an unhealthy behavior”. —-Mr. Wiseman, your words.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
“…but…but I didn’t think cancel culture existed!”
Just because I have a different opinion about what is best for our community doesn’t mean I’m not a part of it. Diversity is our strength, right?
The temper tantrums DID NOT come from the players who declined to wear pride jerseys and put on that all-important pride tape. The NHL wasn’t the one out there throwing tantrums and causing the players to be vilified and threatened. That was the left and sports media. They vilified every player who didn’t want to participate.
No one is being excluded. Stop being divisive and let them play the game in which every person came to enjoy. Sometimes it’s not always about you.
ZzBomb
Baron,
“The temper tantrums DID NOT come from the players who declined to wear pride jerseys and put on that all-important pride tape. ”
And yet the bigot’s constant whining and complaining was what lead to the ban in the first place. No one else had a problem with it besides the very small vocal few throwing tantrums did.
And you’re not our community. Diversity is our strength and we draw deeply from it which is why YOU are not part of it.
abfab
@zzbomb
Miss Wiseman can’t sit down—-she would squash her brains.
ZzBomb
@ Baron,
Your “diverse” opinion is about as white washed as the Republican party.
Sit down and be silent, child.
ZzBomb
“…but…but I didn’t think cancel culture existed!”
Evan Crowder, is that you? This sounds childish like him.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
So you declare me not part of the gay community?
Who are you? The gay police? Golly, that sounds rather narcissistic.
Apparently, you are not aware how the LGBT community voted in 2020. President Trump received 28% of the LGBT vote – doubled from 2016. (Although still not as high President George W. Bush at 33% in 2000.)
Is that 28% not a part of our community either? Because they don’t think like you, Mr. Diversity? Millions of people believe something different than you; they share different values, interests and lifestyles. We are all part of a society, yet everyone has unique personality, character and life experiences. Embrace true diversity; diversity of thought.
dbmcvey
Baron, you’re not a part of the gay community. You’re a conservative Christian and you oppose our rights. You and your other conservative trolls are all working against us.
LumpyPillows
I must disagree, Baron. There was no reason to ban rainbow tape, except to be exclusionary. They really should have just stayed silent.
storm45701
With this logic, then Christians shouldn’t have bullied Target into removing their pride merchandise. Everyone is welcome at Target and no one goes there JUST to buy pride merch.
cheks
If it doesn’t matter, why ban it then?
You do realize this wasn’t a issue until the NHL decided to ban something that wasn’t banned, right?
People usually get mad when you ban things. People don’t like stupid rules.
Inspector 57
“Just because I have a different opinion about what is best for our community doesn’t mean I’m not a part of it.” “So you declare me not part of the gay community?”
Baron, have you ever sucked a dick?
ShaverC
What was the “Severe Cost” suffered by the NHL, that wasn’t explained in the article. And to the writer, the cross tattoo isn’t on his “stomach”, it’s on his torso.
ZzBomb
You’re very dim aren’t you?
abfab
ZZBomb. Someone please tell Shaver to go back to Poland.
ShaverC
There was no “severe cost”. The NHL reversed a decision based on some players pushing back… the “queer community” did nothing but whine.
abfab
And SHAVER KNOWS ALL ABOUT WHINING! Go back to Poland.
ZzBomb
@abfab
Shaver sure does whine a lot on here.
storm45701
There was probably no profit loss, but the social cost seems pretty high. Pushback from major players can cause headaches for sports leagues.
ZzBomb
I love seeing the haters being cattle prodded back in their cages.
abfab
ZZ… Imagine Shaver or Wiseman getting up off thier fat asses to go to a hocky game.
bachy
Well, the makers of Pride Tape must be whistling a happy tune! Their stock price just doubled.
abfab
It’s big now! Isn’t that wonderful? I love how these things work and how stupid people here (the repetitive, boring old TROLLS) are. Still trying to argue and convince. THEY NEVER STOP!
Openminded
Missed a stock buy on that one.
Diplomat
Let’s be clear: the “bigots” aren’t bigots. They are everyday Americans who can’t stand tranees psycho ideology men molesting women in sports locker rooms and showers not to mention brainwashing children into thinking they can be a man or woman. If it weren’t for the tranees severe brainfk agenda, this issue would never have happened. Their best defense “you’re a transphobe!”. And you’re all sexual predators.
Kangol2
No, I think you’re the one fixated on the small number of trans fem people committing heinous acts in women’s locker rooms. National surveys keep showing that most Americans support trans people, fem and masc, and are not obsessed with this particular aspect of the issue, but you clearly are. As is the Republican Party. Have you ever asked yourself why?
dbmcvey
The bigots are Diplo. Diplo is the bigots.
Diplomat
Kang,
Yes I know exactly why. I do not support sexual abuse or misogyny or educational child abuse in any form whether it be psychological or physical. I am pro women. I have no room for men in a dress claiming they are “real women”. That’s batsht crazy and doesn’t get a pass. Then there’s the mutilation of language with the pronoun bs. Then there’s the bs they’re teaching kids in school. It’s not just locker room bs it’s much more fully orchestrated than that. If you’re not including all of it you aren’t credible.
Listen to some trans woman Blair White vids on YouTube. She’s a wealth of grounded rational information on the issue of trans psychosis.
There are those who say this is all just a fad. One can only hope.
abfab
LET US ALL BE CLEAR.
DIPLOMAT IS A PREDATOR. PERIOD.
Diplomat
Hey ding dong correct grammar puts a colon after clear not a period. And I heard you got run over by a bus. Too good to be true. More disinformation. Never stops.
dbmcvey
Hey Diplo. GFY. PERIOD.
ScottOnEarth
Sorry, but your comment is genuinely hilarious because it drips of sheer stupidity. Please tell me it’s parody. If not, you clearly don’t think for yourself but simply parrot illogical, fear-motivated talking-points from conservative dimwits. And you may want to change your named from Diplomat to Dipshit. Wishing you the best.
Diplomat
You guys are an illiterate laughing stock that ruined the pride flag. And no intelligence to defend your buffoonery. You really landed on the wrong planet. You’re toast.
dbmcvey
Diplo is an anti-gay bigot. That’s all we need to know.
LumpyPillows
No idea how this relates to trans people.
dbmcvey
Hey Lump, Diplo’s mind always goes to trans people. He’s obsessed and it’s creepy.
Fahd
As they say on TV, “Shot and a GOAL”.
For a minute there, the NHL was on the wrong side of history. The NFL and the NBA have found ways to permit their breathtakingly well-paid, role-model athletes to support social justice causes through their attire or equipment without sacrificing safety or causing distractions to the game. Why not the NHL? Turns out they can.
Professional sports are all about televison money and, in the main, corporations who sponsor professional sports on televison have decided rightfully not to alienate LGBTQ customers and their families. Of course, it is also about corporate social responsibility and doing the right thing.
Commissionar Bettman must feel like a dope for his initial decree, but I’m delighted he saw the light, and maybe he’ll get some better advice on future decrees/decisions.
Kangol2
Haha, I’m more used to the announcers screaming, “He shoots he scores!” But great points over all.
dbmcvey
The notion that the Pride flag is anti-Christian is just idiotic and it’s a shame it’s been allowed to fester. I know several Christian churches that proudly fly the Pride flag.
Baron Wiseman
@dbmcvey
Yes, and Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has a pride flag outside her Capitol office along with a Palestinian flag. The same Palestinians that burned entire families, raped women until their pelvis broke, toke hostages and beheaded babies.
dbmcvey
Oxymoron, what’s wrong with you? What does that have to do with anything? Are you so dumb that you don’t thing there are gay supportive Christian churches? Are you so angry and bitter that your beloved Republican Party is SO antigay that they won’t have a speaker who isn’t a homophobe that you have to reach really, really for some reason to bring up Rashida Tlaib?
Oxy, you’ve lost your grip. You’re just deranged.
dbmcvey
The reason you’re not a part of the gay community is that you’re a massive homophobe. Even Conservative gays don’t pretend there aren’t gay supportive Christian churches. What if wrong with you?
abfab
It’s a free country (unless you’re dumb enough to buy into a gated community with covenants) and the Congress woman is free to fly any flag she sees fit. You seem pretty dumb. No flags for you.
Baron Wiseman
@dbmcvey
Of course, there are gay Christian churches. I served on the board of directors of my former gay Christian church for three years. I never said otherwise. I’m a little concerned about your reading comprehension.
dbmcvey
Hey Oxymoron. Everything you say is a lie including “and” and “the.”
LumpyPillows
Not sure how we got to this on this post, but OK. Islam is a terrible religion and is extremely homophobic in most incarnations around the world. Not many Muslim hockey players. All religions are terrible – Islam is probably the worst though.
The looney left does not deal with reality, as we often agree. They chose to ignore the horrible homophobic and misogynistic aspects of Islam to embrace their down-trodden brown brothers – who would cut their heads off. (Tlaib is terrible. Our version of Boebert.) It does not fit their phony world order narrative, so they lie that it is not true (how often do we get the lies on trans issues too?) or ignore it and hope no one notices. Just like their illogical trans women are women required mantra – women with dicks, well ignore the penis, or their penis doesn’t mean anything. Except it does.
Just like how they are now lying that Hamas did not commit a terrorist sneak attack against civilians that they slaughtered and took hostage, while dancing in the street cheering the atrocities. Just like how thy cheer when gay men are thrown off buildings. Didn’t happen, or doesn’t matter to them. Sick.
Their broken brains exist in a fantasy world they live in. It’s why they dress up like unicorns or cats. It’s why I think they are dangerous and are not much different than MAGAs.
Thad
I wrote to the NHL about this. Maybe I was heard.
I’m glad the San Jose Sharks were early to approve; I’ve bought tickets for two Sharks games in November.
Now to allow rainbow jerseys again. I still want one. My rainbow Flyers and Lightning t-shirts are fine, though
abfab
A hockey player was asked, ‘How many accidents have you had in your career?’
The player responded, ‘None for sure. I’ve had two concussions, lost all my front teeth, have had my nose broken four times, but they weren’t accidents. The opponents did it on purpose.
: )
dbmcvey
The gay conservative trolls have really (censored) the bed on this one. They’ve shown their true colors here, again.
abfab
They bring mandates with them each time they comment.
dbmcvey
Hey conservatives, there’s a new story about the Pan Am Games that you can go whine about!
abfab
And they don’t just whine, they nag! Always nagging. Oh god, did you say PAN? Oh the horrors!
inbama
I don’t care. I only watch sports with at least partial nudity.
still_onthemark
I agree, hockey players are hunky but the bulky uniforms are not exactly revealing.
Openminded
Why should it stop at Pride tape? It appears jerseys and patches are still on the ban list. This is only a partial reversal.
Baron Wiseman
@Openminded
How about some tape representing the Palestinian flag? Perhaps the Israeli flag? ISIS, anyone?
Better yet, how about some pro-life jerseys! I’m certain there are many hockey lovers and players that love full term babies.
dbmcvey
Oh, look! Trolls talking to each other.
Openminded
Baron Dumbman, you obviously don’t comprehend my point or did what 99% of people do anymore, read the first sentence and spout off a stupid comment. The NHL isn’t giving back everything they took away. It is a win to get the tape back, but there are still bans on other forms of displaying Pride. This article isn’t about arguing the points of should the LGBT community be allowed to demand the right to have visible support of their beliefs/lives. To answer your question though, YES, everyone should have the right to display signs of their beliefs on any of their personal belongings even if it is Anti Gay, Anti American, etc.. These actions have been included by the courts as being protected in the freedom of speech laws. Everyone should also be warned, there are consequences for your actions so I’d think twice about flying that ISIS flag you got.
Diplomat
When you’re at work the first amendment goes down the toilet.
Baron Wiseman
@Openminded
Actually, my post wasn’t disagreeing with you (so it was you that “didn’t comprehend my point”).
This isn’t a free speech issue. No one is denying what these players say, do or wear on their free time. They are employees and every job I’ve had, had a dress code. Including those hitting a puck on ice.
dbmcvey
Wow! The conservative trolls weren’t disagreeing with each other.
No one is surprised.
Diplomat
This isn’t about liberal and conservative you dumbass. It’s the rational vs the batshit crazy loons.
Diplomat
However db,
I do love front row seating watching you commit social suicide. Makes me glad to be an American.
dbmcvey
Diplo, no one cares about you. You’re an anti-gay bigot. That’s all we need to know.
dbmcvey
But, dips, thanks for admitting that I’m rational and you’re a batshit crazy loon.
Diplomat
I’m pro gay, anti trans/nb agenda. I’m not anti trans, you have every right to exist, with rules, like all of us.
I’ve met some great trans and nb people. One nb I knew for months as a restaurant manager, and b4 I knew she was nb, I asked her why she thought nbs used such controversial terms they/them. She went ghost white as if to step on a land mine. Then she told me she was nb and used they them. Which didn’t drop my Inquiry. She then proceeded into loonville with all the batshit reasons why it’s normal and we do it all the time. It got heated for her. You would have thought i just stole her beloved dog. Beautiful person w some loonville programming.
You people just can’t hear NO like normal boys would hear if we walked into women’s locker rooms. We have restrictions we must follow too. But somehow you think you get a free pass. Loon loon loon.
Nevertheless the public has a laundry list of grievances toward trans loon activists and it won’t stop. And you guys all did it to yourselves. And you all allow it. It’s social suicide. It must feel terrible being backed off a cliff.
It’s unfortunate your activist leaders, like Trump knockoffs, are complete autocratic wak jobs. You won’t survive our democracy. The gigs up. Loonville’s getting nuked. And no amount of childish name calling and jumping up and down like 3 year olds will stop it.
And it’s not that you’re trans. It’s that you push a loon trans agenda and you don’t listen. Ever.
Bosch
The trolls are getting so stupid, even people that are rivals on this site are finding themselves on the same side of the argument. Uniting against a common enemy, I suppose. Fascinating.