The NHL’s Pride tape fiasco shows the severe costs of betraying LGBTQ+ fans

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman

The NHL thought the modest pushback it received from a smattering of players last season over wearing rainbow warmup sweaters was bad enough to warrant banning all Pride jerseys and accessories.

But as it turns out, the league was completely wrong. The blowback it received over its reactionary edict was overwhelming, with players, fans and media all standing against the ridiculous policy.

On Tuesday, the NHL announced it was reversing the Pride tape ban, providing LGBTQ+ hockey fans with a well earned victory.

In this case, the backlash worked in our favor. Let that be a lesson to other sports leagues that fail to support gay and queer fans in the wake of criticism.

LGBTQ+ folx aren’t going to just sit back and take it.

The #NHL ban on @PrideTape has been reversed because of the outpouring of worldwide support for its message of inclusion. You did it! ??????????#StickUpForPrideTape https://t.co/neppGxFSuo — Dr. Kristopher Wells (@KristopherWells) October 24, 2023

"We appreciate every person, team and organization that made their voice heard to support this change, and appreciate the NHL's willingness to listen and make the right choice."



– You Can Play on NHL's backtracking on Pride Tape ban. — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) October 24, 2023

Amazing. The @NHL was so against LGBTQ support that they ruined their brand and then had to flip because players stood up to their bullshit. Such poor leadership. #PrideTape –#NHl https://t.co/eYS1w5QkwE — Anthony Nicodemo(he/him/his)??????? (@coachNicodemo) October 24, 2023

There were a number of defiant acts that likely led to the league rescinding the ban and saving itself further embarrassment. The biggest came over the weekend, when Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott wrapped his stick in rainbow colors, anyway, giving the NHL a giant “eff you” in the process.

A long-standing ally, Dermott said the league’s policy took an emotional toll on him.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t shed tears about this on multiple occasions,” he said. “So yeah, it’s something I’m definitely very passionate about.”

The seven-year veteran also received an assist from his team. The Coyotes moved up their Pride Night to Oct. 27, putting even more pressure on the league.

When the ban was lifted, Dermott didn’t hide his ebullience.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “You really become proud for who you’re working for when people are able to second-guess their choices and just kind of take a step back and see who they’re affecting and how they’re affecting (them). To be able to have them really take a step in the right direction here in my eyes is unbelievable. It really makes me proud of the spot that I’m working in.”

While some of the league’s biggest stars spoke out against the rule, including Edmonton Oilers defenseman Connor McDavid and Philadelphia Flyers assistant captain Scott Laughton, Dermott matched his words with action.

Even more impressively, Dermott is playing on a one-year contract, meaning his spot in the NHL is far from guaranteed. He risked his job to make a statement.

That’s pretty damn cool.

I just noticed Travis Dermott is quietly using @PrideTape tonight! This is what allyship looks like folks! #Yotes #HockeyISforEveryone pic.twitter.com/jBN50q5IiW — Trent Leith ???? (@trentl14) October 21, 2023

i hope travis dermott wraps his entire body in pride tape for the game on friday — Jay Forster (@_jakobforster) October 24, 2023

Fair to assume the NHL figured no player would openly defy their pride tape policy and put them in a position where they had to punish him because NHL players generally fall in line? I think it is. Bravo Travis Dermott for calling their bluff. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 24, 2023

when you think about the nhl rescinding the ban on pride tape, don’t praise the nhl for the decision.

appreciate travis dermott for standing up against the league’s homophobia in the face of possible repercussions. THAT is bigger than anything the nhl has done. — madi ? (@barzillier) October 24, 2023

All it took was Travis Dermott being that dude and the NHL completely backed down.



NEVER forget how the NHL was threatening to punish players for pride tape. What an embarrassing saga for hockey. https://t.co/6mxtxMIKUt — Nathan "Grav" (@NathanGraviteh) October 24, 2023

Just as powerfully, Dermott shows that religion and inclusion can go hand-in-hand. He has a giant cross tattooed on his stomach.

actually the people replying to the Pride Tape reinstatement with “can players put crosses on their sticks now too” are extra funny to me acting like those are opposing ideas when the man who fought for Pride Tape has a giant ass cross tattooed on his chest pic.twitter.com/IfU0gas7eY — katie (@itsmitchmarney) October 24, 2023

They really tell on themselves when they argue that the Christian cross is the political opposite of supporting gay people. — Arantxa Sanchez Sicario (@MrButterChicken) October 24, 2023

The way people have this thought of “this OR that” not “this AND that” when it comes to religion and inclusion is actually sickening and terrifying ? https://t.co/szMwCXlXUi — ash – HOCKEY IS BACK ? (@crosbystitious) October 24, 2023

this. see also vitek vanecek – who wore pride tape and a pride jersey yet *gasp* also wears a cross (it’s almost as if these two things can coexist 😱) pic.twitter.com/KfKUeZV8eL — kya ッ (@piercethekya) October 24, 2023

notice how non homophobes are always sexy https://t.co/0ihkcN0xDH — ella ?? (@nhlella) October 24, 2023

Once Dermott went against the league, it was likely that other players would follow. The president of the San Jose Sharks, for example, indicated his team ordered Pride tape before the policy was lifted.

This in particular stood out to me in that like, the team ordered pride tape? Like that’s huge. https://t.co/SKraVPwHva pic.twitter.com/Uml0vJHmwi — cat! | full time problem (@kit_cat_bars) October 24, 2023

Corporate sponsors played a role, too. Scotiabank, one of the largest financial institutions in Canada, announced it was giving away 5,000 roles of Pride tape to those who “want to show their support for Pride and making hockey more inclusive.”

Less than 24 hours later, the NHL backtracked…

Important context or coincidental timing?



NHL reversal on Pride Tape ban comes less than 24 hours after Scotiabank announced it was giving away 5,000 rolls of Pride Tape across Canada to those “who want to show their support for Pride and making hockey more inclusive.” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HgYyG9LTT0 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 24, 2023

This whole episode was the definition of an unforced error, and made the NHL look completely foolish. May commissioner Gary Bettman remember this embarrassment the next time he thinks about betraying the league’s LGBTQ+ fanbase.