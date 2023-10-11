Players slam NHL’s ban on Pride tape & one says he’s using it anyway: “If they want to say something, they can”

NHL players are expressing their opposition to the league’s reactionary and misguided ban on Pride tape.
Now the question is, will actions follow their words?
Prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, which began Tuesday, the NHL sent out a memo clarifying its ban on players wearing speciality jerseys, including rainbow sweaters. Last season, seven players refused to wear Pride jerseys during warmups.
Despite representing a small minority of NHL players, commissioner Gary Bettman bowed to the homophobes.
On top of that, the NHL is barring players from putting Pride tape on their sticks, a practice that’s become fairly commonplace around the league.
Philadelphia Flyers alternate captain Scott Laughton spoke about the ridiculous policy Wednesday, and was the first player to indicate he’ll still put rainbow tape on his stick.
“You’ll probably see me with the Pride tape on that night anyway,” he said. “If they want to say something, they can.”
One of the league’s biggest stars, Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, spoke out against the draconian edict this week as well.
“In terms of a league standpoint, is it something that I’d like to see put back into place one day? Certainly,” he told reporters.
McDavid also commented on the Pride jersey ban over the summer.
“I certainly can’t speak for every organization,“ he said. “I know in Edmonton, we were one of the first teams to use the Pride tape. We strongly feel hockey is for everybody, and that includes the Pride nights.”
Oh yes, there’s that slogan: “Hockey is for everyone.” The NHL has slapped the supposed mission statement on merchandise and billboards over the last decade.
But at this point, they’re just empty words. The league is refusing to support its LGBTQ+ fans in the wake of modest blowback.
That’s not nearly good enough.
Legendary executive Brian Burke, whose son Brandon was gay and played a leading role in the NHL’s initial LGBTQ+ outreach efforts, called the league’s bans a “serious and surprising setback.”
Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau, the first player to put Pride tape on his stick, told reporters he disagrees with the ban as well.
“I think it’s not our decision. I fully supported it, and still support it,” he said. “If I get the chance to do it, I’ll do it.”
But when asked about whether he plans to defy the league, Huberdeau demurred.
“No, probably won’t. I don’t want to get into trouble,” he said.
And therein lies the next chapter of this story: will NHL players actually take on the league in a meaningful way? Laughton indicates he will. It would be a very powerful symbol if more players — McDavid, Huberdeau, Nashville Predators alternate captain Ryan McDonagh, Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman and others — joined him.
Given how players often band together, that may very well happen. Then the NHL would be put in a really awkward place.
Banning Pride tape via memo is one thing. But would the league really discipline players for supporting LGBTQ+ people?
It’s a question the NHL will likely be forced to answer. Talk about a self-inflicted wound.
4 Comments
Baron Wiseman
Oh, and don’t forget to put a Ukrainian flag on your helmet too! What other causes can I virtue signal to let everyone know what a fine human being I am?
Enough of this! Play the game. None of this pandering for sports fans.
ShaverC
Hockey IS for everyone who enjoys it. The focus is on the game… not on who’s in the seats.
Openminded
It’s disheartening to see the NHL revert to this homophobic stance. That said, in this day of “cancel culture”, I can somewhat understand players who don’t want to make any statement good or bad regarding the LGBT community, but get cancelled by the “no statement is a negative statement” crowd. I’m fine if someone doesn’t support my cause as long as they don’t demean my cause for no good reason. We all don’t actively support cancer awareness, however, that doesn’t mean we hate cancer awareness. I don’t personally actively support the Trans community because I simply can’t put myself there but I whole heartedly support their right to be themselves and live their truth. I don’t think that makes me a bad person but without a doubt there will be those here who declare I’m a worthless troll which doesn’t help me nor those in the Trans community. If 7 players refused to wear pride colors, I’d imagine there were likely 3 or 4 times that many players who didn’t want to wear pride colors but felt pressured to don the colors. I’d prefer to see everyone be comfortable with demonstrating their support for any cause and not be cancelled if they choose to quietly not show support. There simply is no reason for anyone to demonstrate hate towards someone who doesn’t show support so long as they don’t show hatred either.
Fahd
If you’re using the slogan, hockey is for everyone, to imply that you are/want to be inclusive and embrace all your fans, then it is rather hypocritical to ban Pride tape and Pride jerseys. It’s really bad public relations,, especially when you’ve just last year landed the major support of TNT to get hockey back on mainstream television. I’ll be interested to see how this topic is handled in TNT’s coverage.
Sports figures have a disproportionate influence – what they say and think about social issues is given a lot of weight by their fans. As they say in the NBA, ‘don’t tell me “Just play the game”, I’m not a slave — I’m a rich athlete.” I don’t think the NHL commission is going to be able to suppress the social activism of those who want to go in that direction for long.
Also, the NBA and NFL have handled these issues in a way which hasn’t been disruptive to the game — NFL players may have “peace and love” type messages on their helmets, for example.
The NHL players need to focus on building a stronger player association so that they can be more involved in policy decisions (see NBA, after a long struggle). Let’s see how hockey back on mainstream TV affects things over time.