Two of the NHL’s biggest stars slam the league’s new Pride jersey ban

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman probably thought he was appeasing the league’s players when he announced teams will no longer wear themed jerseys for Pride Nights.

But as it turns out, the commish was wrong.

Because two of the NHL’s biggest stars, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, are now speaking out against the league’s new speciality jersey ban.

Last season, multiple players across the league refused to wear rainbow-themed warmup jerseys. Some teams, such as the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, scrapped the uniforms altogether.

However, it’s worth noting the vast majority of NHL players did opt into Pride celebrations. Stamkos told reporters it’s a shame the few dissenters grabbed all of the headlines, and are now apparently dictating league policy.

“It was 98 percent or 99 percent of other players that wore the jersey and enjoyed wearing it and were proud wearing it, whatever jersey it was, whether it was the Pride, the military night, the cancer nights,” he said.

“The story shouldn’t be about the guy that didn’t wear it, the one guy or the two guys. I understand that’s what gets the clicks and that’s what gets the views, but the word ‘distraction’ gets thrown around.”

He added, “I don’t think it had to have been a distraction. It could have been a non-issue while focusing on the good that was coming out of those nights.”

Stamkos, a seven-time All-Star, struck a similar note early this year when he commented on Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov’s decision to not wear the Pride uni (Provorov was the first NHL player who refused).

“The story shouldn’t be on the one player who didn’t wear [the jersey],” he said.

While his larger point is correct, it’s understandable why the media fixated on the few players who didn’t publicly support Pride, and were enabled by their teams. Those who refused to wear the jerseys sullied the meaning of their team’s Pride Nights, which are supposed to be about promoting LGBTQ+ inclusivity at the rink.

McDavid, for his part, said the Oilers will always support LGBTQ+ people and marginalized communities.

“It’s disappointing to see,” he said to reporters about the new uniform policy. “It’s not my call, but obviously it’s disappointing.”

The Oilers were the first NHL team to use rainbow tape on their sticks, and were also one of the first clubs to embrace Pride Nights. Back in 2014, then-captain Andrew Ference marched in Edmonton’s Pride parade wearing his Oilers jersey–a strong statement given the team’s stature in the city.

Last summer, the Oilers played in the inaugural Pride Cup, which coincides with Edmonton’s Pride celebrations.

“I certainly can’t speak for every organization,“ said McDavid. “I know in Edmonton, we were one of the first teams to use the Pride tape. We strongly feel hockey is for everybody, and that includes the Pride nights.”

Bettman’s tone-deafness when it comes to this issue shouldn’t be surprising. Earlier this year, he defended the players who didn’t wear Pride jerseys, saying the onus falls on LGBTQ+ people to accept different viewpoints.

“You know what our goals, our values and our intentions are across the league, whether it’s at the league level or at the club level,” he said, via The Athletic. “But we also have to respect individual choice. And part of being diverse and welcoming is understanding those differences.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred struck a similar tone this month, when he revealed the league discouraged teams from placing Pride logos on their uniforms.

For Bettman and Manfred, Pride Month is apparently about protecting the homophobes, LGBTQ+ people and allies be damned.

What a shame.

Bettman and Manfred ought to take a look at how the Chicago White Sox marked Pride this year, by honoring LGBTQ+ vets and celebrating their queer fans. They might just learn a thing or two.