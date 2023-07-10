The real-life love story of Stewart & Gary, who met 39 years ago, has everyone on TikTok ugly-crying

An elderly couple in New York City have become a viral hit online. The men in question featured on the TikTok and Instagram account, @CuteMeetsNYC. The account approaches random couples on the street and asks them about their love story.
In this one, the men—Gary Williams and Stewart Bryer—say they met in 1984 at Dignity, a gay and lesbian Roman Catholic organization. Check it out below.
@meetcutesnyc Equality & Romance #meetcute #howcouplesmeet #love #nyc #church #streetinterview #foryou #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – Meet Cutes NYC
Asked about their first impressions of each other, Stewart says Gary was “one of the most handsome people I’ve seen.” He says one of the best things about Gary is his courage. In return. Gary says he loves how caregiving Stewart is.
Still fighting for equal rights
When asked what they’re most excited about in the future, Gary says, “We want to see a flowering of rights to all. To trans people. That we complete the work. I started marching in Washington in 1978. We have to fight these laws against trans people, against LGBTQ+ people. We need to fight that.”
The video has enjoyed over 5 million views on TikTok and prompted thousands of heartwarming comments.
“To describe each other as ‘courageous’ and ‘caregiving’ is nothing but pure poetry 🥹” was one well-liked response.
“They want a more beautiful and equitable future for everyone, not just themselves. Beautiful inside and out,” said another.
“This is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen on tik tok,” said a third.
On Instagram, someone commented, “This is so beautiful. I am always so awed and grateful to see queer people who made it through the 80s.”
Someone else complimented them thus: “When marginalised people advocate for even MORE marginalised people >>>>>”
And someone else picked up on something else common to these videos. “It’s never lost on me that the queer couples (especially the older ones) first respond anxiously, and then move through to relief as they realize they’re safe. 🥹”
2 Comments
ShaverC
I hope this is a real couple, but the premise of this meet cute TikTok means that meeting this couple on the street wasn’t random.
Kangol2
Not sure if anyone else will reply so let me register my happiness that these two men found each other back in 1984 and have maintained a loving relationship for the nearly 40 years since. It’s especially moving to see in light of the recent, high-profile gay celebrity breakups, several after just 6 years of marriage.
I also love what Gary Williams says about continuing the battle for our rights, which include gay rights, trans rights, and LGBTQ rights and equality more broadly, and I especially love that he was out marching in 1978 and has not lost his militancy, his determination or his desire for a better world for all of us. My best wishes to both of them!