The real-life love story of Stewart & Gary, who met 39 years ago, has everyone on TikTok ugly-crying

Gary Williams and Stewart Bryer (Photo: TikTok)

An elderly couple in New York City have become a viral hit online. The men in question featured on the TikTok and Instagram account, @CuteMeetsNYC. The account approaches random couples on the street and asks them about their love story.

In this one, the men—Gary Williams and Stewart Bryer—say they met in 1984 at Dignity, a gay and lesbian Roman Catholic organization. Check it out below.

Asked about their first impressions of each other, Stewart says Gary was “one of the most handsome people I’ve seen.” He says one of the best things about Gary is his courage. In return. Gary says he loves how caregiving Stewart is.

Still fighting for equal rights

When asked what they’re most excited about in the future, Gary says, “We want to see a flowering of rights to all. To trans people. That we complete the work. I started marching in Washington in 1978. We have to fight these laws against trans people, against LGBTQ+ people. We need to fight that.”

The video has enjoyed over 5 million views on TikTok and prompted thousands of heartwarming comments.

“To describe each other as ‘courageous’ and ‘caregiving’ is nothing but pure poetry 🥹” was one well-liked response.

“They want a more beautiful and equitable future for everyone, not just themselves. Beautiful inside and out,” said another.

“This is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen on tik tok,” said a third.

On Instagram, someone commented, “This is so beautiful. I am always so awed and grateful to see queer people who made it through the 80s.”

Someone else complimented them thus: “When marginalised people advocate for even MORE marginalised people >>>>>”

And someone else picked up on something else common to these videos. “It’s never lost on me that the queer couples (especially the older ones) first respond anxiously, and then move through to relief as they realize they’re safe. 🥹”