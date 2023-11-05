These gay gingers are sizzling it up for National Love Your Red Hair Day & beyond

This Sunday, November 5, marks National Love Your Red Hair Day… but it seems like the gay redheads below love their ginger hair 365 days a year!

Just 1 to 2 percent of the world’s population have red hair, according to Healthline. It’s a gene mutation in the melanocortin 1 receptor that gives most redheads their hair color, the site adds. When that MC1R is inactivated, one’s body produces more pheomelanin than eumelanin, causing red shades to overpower darker shades like brown or black. And in those cases, the shade of red—strawberry blond, auburn, etc.—depends on whether one or both of MC1R gene copies is activated.

Especially with redheads in such short supply, it’s no wonder some gays admire and even fetishize those of the flame-headed persuasion—and probably purchase Red Hot’s calendars every year.

“I have an unhealthy obsession,” one Reddit user wrote in a thread about gay gingers.

“I find them very hot!” said another.

“It’s my kryptonite,” a third raved. “I get weak on my knees, incoherent thoughts, stupid giggles.”

In a 2018 Logo blog post, redhead Bobby Box said that he has become accustomed to the attention.

“Fetishism isn’t going away anytime soon, and even if redheads stop piquing people’s singular interest, another physical feature will take its place. So I’ve reasoned that, as long as the commentary is not too dehumanizing, I’ll accept the attention and let my red hair burn bright.”

As will the users of the app formerly known as Twitter below, who are showing off their red hair—and other body parts —in photos on the platform.