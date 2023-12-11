This Gay Twitter™ thread about the craziest pick-up lines is making us think about swearing off men forever

We’ve already established the way men flirt can be problematic: late-night messages, disgusting innuendo, unseemly emoji use. Every gay man has at least one toxic pick-up line burned into their memory, unable to be erased.
And that’s especially the case when screenshots are involved. (Sorry to say, but Grindr messages are forever!)
Over the weekend, there was a viral Gay Twitter™ thread in which men shared their most disastrous flirting experiences. Unsurprisingly, the bulk of examples offered up occurred on the apps.
For some reason, we often seem to forget there’s a person behind the avatar.
Or at least, we hope you all are forgetting. Otherwise…
I got called unicorn barf from a guy on Grindr while I was in Spain pic.twitter.com/jQJQ9uxEaE— Nicky (@boynamednick) December 8, 2023
Asked me if I wanna be 'traffiqued' pic.twitter.com/zJBeA5Yg52— LatLnd33 (@LLnd33) December 9, 2023
Got a grindr message a few years ago.— Carl (@FistyCuffsCarl) December 10, 2023
"You look good with your shirt off"
How would you know?
"I saw you through your kitchen window "
Immediately blocked
This isn’t to say being forward, or risqué, is always bad. Sometimes we need to be primal and allow our inhibitions to run wild.
Take the Saltburn bromance between Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, for example. Oliver is downright hedonistic, right down to every last drop of bathtub water.
And let’s be honest: the dom-sub dynamic between Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey in Fellow Travelers is downright scintillating.
But there is a difference between those sexual dalliances and messaging a stranger on Grindr: the two characters know each other, and have the space to develop a devious rapport. Also, there are subtleties to their acts.
“Hawk” doesn’t outwardly tell “Tim” about his plans to fornicate. But he does show up to his room with a radio in hand
The message was sent loud and clear.
Then again, the message was clearly sent here, too.
And here.
And here!
Who says romance is dead!
Before we get too down on our community, it’s important to remember the prompt asked for the craziest examples of overtures. Surely, for every ridiculous pick-up attempt, there are, like, a dozen charming examples.
Right?
Don’t answer that…
"I would drink your bathwater" still disturbs me 20 years later— flora + fauna 🏳️🌈 (@Stanford_lands) December 9, 2023
“Legs sexy you got a boyfriend “ sir we are at a Walmart in the Stanley cups isles— froyo_ral (@FroyoRal) December 8, 2023