This Gay Twitter™ thread about the craziest pick-up lines is making us think about swearing off men forever

We’ve already established the way men flirt can be problematic: late-night messages, disgusting innuendo, unseemly emoji use. Every gay man has at least one toxic pick-up line burned into their memory, unable to be erased.

And that’s especially the case when screenshots are involved. (Sorry to say, but Grindr messages are forever!)

Over the weekend, there was a viral Gay Twitter™ thread in which men shared their most disastrous flirting experiences. Unsurprisingly, the bulk of examples offered up occurred on the apps.

For some reason, we often seem to forget there’s a person behind the avatar.

Or at least, we hope you all are forgetting. Otherwise…

I dunno about ever but this was yesterday and I can’t stop thinking about it https://t.co/9VE6cbKGfD pic.twitter.com/RymR4k1Zl0 — JP (@jpbrammer) December 9, 2023

I got called unicorn barf from a guy on Grindr while I was in Spain pic.twitter.com/jQJQ9uxEaE — Nicky (@boynamednick) December 8, 2023

Asked me if I wanna be 'traffiqued' pic.twitter.com/zJBeA5Yg52 — LatLnd33 (@LLnd33) December 9, 2023

Got a grindr message a few years ago.



"You look good with your shirt off"



How would you know?



"I saw you through your kitchen window "



Immediately blocked — Carl (@FistyCuffsCarl) December 10, 2023

This isn’t to say being forward, or risqué, is always bad. Sometimes we need to be primal and allow our inhibitions to run wild.

Take the Saltburn bromance between Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, for example. Oliver is downright hedonistic, right down to every last drop of bathtub water.

And let’s be honest: the dom-sub dynamic between Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey in Fellow Travelers is downright scintillating.

But there is a difference between those sexual dalliances and messaging a stranger on Grindr: the two characters know each other, and have the space to develop a devious rapport. Also, there are subtleties to their acts.

“Hawk” doesn’t outwardly tell “Tim” about his plans to fornicate. But he does show up to his room with a radio in hand

The message was sent loud and clear.

Then again, the message was clearly sent here, too.

It’s certainly not the craziest. But a good memory ? https://t.co/tOM94hqMn8 pic.twitter.com/LQPWKVGiK1 — EnyaMorricone (@EnyaMorricone) December 10, 2023

And here.

And here!

Who says romance is dead!

Before we get too down on our community, it’s important to remember the prompt asked for the craziest examples of overtures. Surely, for every ridiculous pick-up attempt, there are, like, a dozen charming examples.

Right?

Don’t answer that…

Not going to say the actual craziest thing – because it worked – but one time a bartender gave me free buffalo wings and then rang a little bell and when I asked why, he winked and said “every time I ring it, a twink gets his wings” https://t.co/ZvVdUN5Cbc — Sam Winkler (@ThatSamWinkler) December 11, 2023

1. You’re handsome, funny, easy to talk to, but you’re kinda fat



2. I love that I’m in my 40’s and you look like you’re in high school but in your 30’s red



3. The one that said i was so hot he’d even sexually assault me



???????? https://t.co/BoF6okCOpc — Mikehole ???? (@MichaelDrummey) December 10, 2023

"I would drink your bathwater" still disturbs me 20 years later — flora + fauna 🏳️‍🌈 (@Stanford_lands) December 9, 2023

“Legs sexy you got a boyfriend “ sir we are at a Walmart in the Stanley cups isles — froyo_ral (@FroyoRal) December 8, 2023