This Gen-Z user thinks “predatory” Grindr should be “illegal” & Gay Twitter™ is not having it

By
It was just a regular day on the social media site formerly known as Twitter… until someone drudged up a debate about safety and promiscuity in the LGBTQ+ community.

And went as far as implying that Grindr should be… illegal?!?

Oh brother, here we go again.

It all started with a critique from queer user @princeoflaos, who said it was “a predatory app and should be taken down.”

(To be fair, the app has acknowledged concerns around privacy for its users and encourages users to “[keep] communication on Grindr until you’re completely comfortable” in its safety tips.)

However, things really got heated when @pabeilon –– a presumably female user whose avatar is a picture of Justin and Hailey Bieber, might we add –– chimed in.

“No bc how is it legal to have an app where you can meet up with random men to have sex at like 3 am? This doesn’t sound weird to y’all??? How is this not a safety hazard?” she wrote.

As of this writing, the post has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

In no time at all, Gay Twitter X arrived to fight for our little orange demon app –– and more importantly, our right to have sex whenever and with whomever we want.

Furthermore, the post seems to ignore the fact in a world of presumed heterosexuality –– where queer sex and dating are still stigmatized –– meeting potential partners online is one of our most practical (and, ironically, often safest) options.

According to Pew Research Center, 51% of gay Americans have used a dating site or app, with 34% of that population reporting they’ve tried out Grindr.

In fact, nearly a quarter of partnered LGBTQ+ adults under 30 met their significant other via app. Additionally, 61% of queer people reported having a “somewhat positive” or “very positive” experience dating online.

And not to state the obvious, but gay people have been chatting online (and hooking up IRL) waaaay before Grindr’s invention.

Unfortunately, the debate harkens back to an apparent rising anti-sex sentiment amongst Gen-Z, who have been dubbed “puriteens” and “the most prudish generation.”

While this type of social-media discourse is likely innocuous –– if not annoying AF –– it’s also reminds us why we have to keep defending landmark cases like 2003’s Lawrence v. Texas (which ruled that “sodomy laws” were unconstitutional).

Alright, we will admit it: Grindr is not perfect.

And while there may be a conversation to be had around the dangers of sexual addiction and hookup culture in the LGBTQ+ community, outlawing these apps is not the answer.

Furthermore, there’s no requirement to “meet up with random men to have sex at like 3 am” in the Being Gay Handbook. But if that’s what an adult wants to do, we say “Go awf sis.”

Also, we probably should leave it up to actual gay people to broach these topics. You’ll understand when you’re older, OK?!

Check out more responses from the LGBTQ+ community on social media below.

