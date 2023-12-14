This Gen-Z user thinks “predatory” Grindr should be “illegal” & Gay Twitter™ is not having it

It was just a regular day on the social media site formerly known as Twitter… until someone drudged up a debate about safety and promiscuity in the LGBTQ+ community.

And went as far as implying that Grindr should be… illegal?!?

Oh brother, here we go again.

no bc how is it legal to have an app where you can meet up with random men to have sex at like 3 am ? this doesn’t sound weird to y’all??? how is this not a safety hazard ? pic.twitter.com/s72KeKK844 — lily (@pabeilon) December 11, 2023

It all started with a critique from queer user @princeoflaos, who said it was “a predatory app and should be taken down.”

(To be fair, the app has acknowledged concerns around privacy for its users and encourages users to “[keep] communication on Grindr until you’re completely comfortable” in its safety tips.)

However, things really got heated when @pabeilon –– a presumably female user whose avatar is a picture of Justin and Hailey Bieber, might we add –– chimed in.

“No bc how is it legal to have an app where you can meet up with random men to have sex at like 3 am? This doesn’t sound weird to y’all??? How is this not a safety hazard?” she wrote.

As of this writing, the post has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

In no time at all, Gay Twitter X arrived to fight for our little orange demon app –– and more importantly, our right to have sex whenever and with whomever we want.

i feel like some of you have taken valid criticism of hookup culture to the absolute extreme where it comes across as reactionary conservatism… https://t.co/xN1zzWnsaa — rhys ???????? (@saccharinegreen) December 13, 2023

because it’s legal to meet people and have sex with them, at 3am or any other time, happy to help — seosamh 🇵🇸 (@dayglowj0e) December 11, 2023

It’s sexual liberation sis I’m sorry you are still repressed. Let people do what they want — pumpkin spice enema (@keeganc15) December 11, 2023

I've made more lifelong friends on Grindr than I've arranged hookups. And in my experience you're far more at the mercy of predators you meet in clubs, bars, etc than you are on dating apps. It's not perfect obviously but it's also not the Wild West either — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) December 11, 2023

Furthermore, the post seems to ignore the fact in a world of presumed heterosexuality –– where queer sex and dating are still stigmatized –– meeting potential partners online is one of our most practical (and, ironically, often safest) options.

According to Pew Research Center, 51% of gay Americans have used a dating site or app, with 34% of that population reporting they’ve tried out Grindr.

In fact, nearly a quarter of partnered LGBTQ+ adults under 30 met their significant other via app. Additionally, 61% of queer people reported having a “somewhat positive” or “very positive” experience dating online.

And not to state the obvious, but gay people have been chatting online (and hooking up IRL) waaaay before Grindr’s invention.

Who’s gonna tell them what queer people did prior to having smartphones and dating apps?



Who’s gonna tell them that consenting adults can do whatever they want whenever they want?



You’re gonna lose it when you find out about hanky code and crusing. https://t.co/Y4QxCCTSbG — D.J. – Mauga Fan Club CEO (@OhHeyDJ) December 13, 2023

People used to find hookups over chat lines where you'd leave a voice message and wait for someone who was into what you had to say, to call you. You could even use a pay phone for it if you didn't have a phone. People have been messy since forever, gen Z didn't invent this. — Punky Brewster (@xLAWx_) December 14, 2023

one of the biggest tragedies of the 20th century was HIV/AIDS robbing us of our queer elders who could have told these prudes to grow a spine or stfu https://t.co/8Zhi4ZIh4L — yee hawtie (@yee_hawtie) December 13, 2023

Craigslist, adam4adam, manhunt, gaydar, gay . com chat rooms, AOL chat rooms, phone chat lines, bath houses, etc. It’s always been around. Grindr can shut down right this second and it will easily shift somewhere else. — Madonna Nation ❌ (@MadonnaNationX) December 13, 2023

Unfortunately, the debate harkens back to an apparent rising anti-sex sentiment amongst Gen-Z, who have been dubbed “puriteens” and “the most prudish generation.”

While this type of social-media discourse is likely innocuous –– if not annoying AF –– it’s also reminds us why we have to keep defending landmark cases like 2003’s Lawrence v. Texas (which ruled that “sodomy laws” were unconstitutional).

"Zoomers for the overturning of Lawrence vs Texas" https://t.co/rakgEQydx1 — Hold the line against the night. || Fahs (@InkfaceFahz) December 12, 2023

Lawrence v. Texas, please they didn’t mean this https://t.co/MpkgZCS9Lf — Trevor (@rovertmurd) December 11, 2023

Alright, we will admit it: Grindr is not perfect.

And while there may be a conversation to be had around the dangers of sexual addiction and hookup culture in the LGBTQ+ community, outlawing these apps is not the answer.

Furthermore, there’s no requirement to “meet up with random men to have sex at like 3 am” in the Being Gay Handbook. But if that’s what an adult wants to do, we say “Go awf sis.”

Also, we probably should leave it up to actual gay people to broach these topics. You’ll understand when you’re older, OK?!

Check out more responses from the LGBTQ+ community on social media below.

There’s certainly a conversation to be had about how apps can have unforeseen, deleterious effects on our wellbeing. I would argue spending any number of waking hours running a Justin + Hailey Bieber fan account is an example https://t.co/KFYg1uCnD7 — JP (@jpbrammer) December 12, 2023

We just banning “you up?“ texts too? Stay out of peoples personal business and privacy. If your friends are sex addicted, refer them to a therapist but wishing it was illegal isn’t gonna help them at all — Bidi Bidi Dad Bod (@SprigJotito) December 13, 2023

This person is probably one of those who cries when there’s a sex scene in movies or tv shows 💀 — wouldst thou like to live deliciously? (@ElBlackPhillipp) December 13, 2023

There is NOTHING abt that that should be illegal, but it does raise safety concerns… but then again, thats something for yourself to evaluate. These apps don't need to tell u to not meet up with men at the latest hours of the night. https://t.co/n2ndbXUGnz — Yellow Bone (@Rainbow_Bone1) December 13, 2023

consensual sex is both legal and good, hope this helps https://t.co/Y6Y6fsbTDx — ? Bat ??? (@trashmatsuit) December 13, 2023

Omg how dare adults freely use an app to have consensual sexual encounters oh nooooo https://t.co/b04tL8Ia1h — Foreskin Princess (@EmilioEmm) December 11, 2023

Girl ppl used to get dick off of Craigslist and AOL chat rooms. Y’all are way too sheltered. https://t.co/n08tOrddqJ — Michael (@HolesomeMichael) December 13, 2023

Hearing people’s opinions on this app is literally the scariest thing.



If you don’t want to have sex at 3am DON’T DO IT!!! But stay out of other people’s business because they don’t need you thinking for them. They got it. https://t.co/sEWzXMoyWV pic.twitter.com/e1pQM8W75t — S.Fox (@StephenNYMonsr) December 13, 2023

ppl just dont say this about tinder or hinge or other straight dating apps and it's weird https://t.co/g1rJB66kd9 — chroma (@abstort) December 13, 2023

please you can't just ban everything you don't like or understand. https://t.co/SCYqK0Cw6Y — . (@SCFCJosh96) December 12, 2023

You're dragging it. The conversation was about the harmful behavior enabled by grindr. You're describing something people of all sexualities do across multiple apps, and your solution is criminalizing ppl hooking up. https://t.co/nOCCgUXibL — El Mago Haitiano (@AtlantisFell) December 12, 2023