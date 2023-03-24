This glam-rock band—and its gorgeous lead singer—are about to become your next obsession

Ladies and gentlemen, gays and theys, prepare to have your faces melted off by the bombastic rock ‘n’ roll theatrics of The Scarlet Opera, your next musical obsession.

If you’re already familiar, then you know the five-piece band from LA has been winning over audiences at sold-out live shows, wowing with electrifying performances that we can only describe as, well, operatic.

And, if you’re not familiar with The Scarlet Opera, then never fear, because we’re about to tell you more—and they’re about to be everywhere.

Originally formed in 2016 under the name “Perta,” they reemerged last year as The Scarlet Opera, setting themselves on a course toward superstardom.

As the story goes, the name is a nod to Nathaniel Hawthorne’s American Lit pre-req novel, The Scarlet Letter, and stands for the “misunderstood and misrepresented.” Their (appropriately) grandiose bio reads: “The music, the shows, the glamour are all devoted to the outcasts, to the sexually liberated, to those who don’t come from wealth, to those who are divine.”

“The Scarlet Opera represents passion, lust, fury, and beauty.”

The band is made up of guitarist Chance Taylor, drummer Justin Siegal, bassist Daniel Zuker, and Colin Kenrick on the keyboards, with the gorgeous Luka Bazulka front-and-center, a glam-rock god from the ages with an incredible set of pipes, no doubt standing on the shoulders of Queen’s Freddie Mercury and Mika.

Last September, before they’d even officially released any music, The Scarlet Opera played a head-turning set at LA’s historic venue, The Troubadour—which is pretty appropriate considering it’s the same stage that first introduced the legendary Elton John to American audiences (in addition to plenty more iconic musical acts).

Around the same time, they dropped their first single, “The Place To Be,” immediately establishing their sound as soaring, invigorating, empowering, and downright anthemic. It’s the kind of stuff that begs to be shouted along with, preferably in the middle of a crowded arena.

Earlier this month, they made their unforgettable television debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden, performing their brand new song “Alive” to thunderous applause.

But that was just an appetizer for what’s to come. This week, they’ve released their first EP, Comedy, a reference to the fact that, in these dark times, we need laughter and joy to lift ourselves up. And that’s exactly what Comedy does, offering up five exhilarating tracks that will bring you to your feet. (Opener “Riot” is an early favorite that’ll have you ready to fight and party)

The Scarlet Opera embarks on a West Coast tour in April, and we have to imagine there are plenty more dates to come, because these guys are about to blow up. In other words, start stanning now.

As you give the new EP a spin, we’ll send you off with a few of our favorite pics from singer Luka Bazulka’s Instagram—because he’s as easy on the eyes as he is the ears: