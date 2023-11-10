This year’s Grammys noms feature the gayest showdown in Herstory and it’s pure Padam-onium

🚨 BREAKING NEWS! 🚨 The Grammy Awards just made Herstory™️ with its gayest lineup of nominees in 66 years.

The Recording Academy announced its 2024 nominees this morning (Friday, Nov. 10). And while pop heavy hitters like SZA and Taylor Swift led the pack, we can’t stop thinking about the fierce competition for Best Pop Dance Recording.

Not only did Troye Sivan just score his first-ever Grammy nomination in the category for “Rush,” but he’s up against “Padam Padam” by Mother Minogue.

It’s like Pride season all over again!

It’s only fitting both Sivan and Minogue scored nods, considering their two bops effectively duked it out for Song of the Summer across the world amongst the gays all season long.

To their fellow competitors –– “Miracle” by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, as well as David Guetta’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” and “One In a Million” (featuring Anne-Marie and Coi Leray and Bebe Rexha, respectively) –– we wish you well.

Sivan’s visual for “Rush” is also up for Best Music Video, while Kylie’s nod marks her first nomination since 2009. (She previously won Best Dance Recording for “Come Into My World” in 2004.)

Fittingly, Gay Twitter X does not know what to do with itself.

Rush and Padam Padam are nominated in the same Grammy category. This is going to cause a gay civil war. — Justin McCallum (@Justin_McCallum) November 10, 2023

it's in the academy's hands now https://t.co/3RTM3Wz0yI — matt (@computer_gay) November 10, 2023

Troye Sivan & Kylie Minogue being nominated in the same category oh the Grammys said pic.twitter.com/I9HKho7X0o — ? (@heyjaeee) November 10, 2023

“Rush” and “Padam Padam” being nominated against each other… pic.twitter.com/T5GCbz4kXr — kolby (but resting) (@kolbywutevr) November 10, 2023

Padam Padam and Rush both nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording pic.twitter.com/PPKnEY0haW — Damien Opal (@damienopal) November 10, 2023

Seeing the Rush vs Padam nominations pic.twitter.com/OMU3YKDkxj — Carter (@CarterSabuda1) November 10, 2023

Who will take home the trophy? It’s in the Recording Academy voters’ hands now.

But if it was up to us, we’d break the award in half and chuck it at both Aussies. Mean Girls style.

Minogue and Sivan aren’t the only artists beloved by LGBTQ+ listeners competing for the gold this year either.

Openly bisexual songstress Victoria Monét and sapphic trio Boygenius both earned seven nominations each, and newcomer Ice Spice isn’t far behind with four nods of her own.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus was recognized in categories like Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year for “Flowers” and her latest LP Endless Summer Vacation .

Furthermore, she’s up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Thousand Miles,” her collab with Brandi Carlile (who’s also nominated a handful of times alongside Brandy Clark).

Additionally, the latest albums from Janelle Monáe, Brothers Osborne, and Greta Van Fleet (led by queer frontman Josh Kiszka) also received nods.

However, the most moving nomination might just be “In Your Love” by Tyler Childers, which is up for Best Country Song and Best Music Video.

In case you need a refresher, the clip stars Colton Haynes and James Scully as gay lovers in 1950s Appalachia. And for the record, we are still crying.

The 66th Grammy Awards air on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Check out the complete list of nominees here.

This years Grammys is literally proof of how gay fans own the fucking music industry because….this is incredible — jo ? (@jowantedtoslay) November 10, 2023