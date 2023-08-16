Newly out Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kiszka is the strapping jumpsuit god we’ve been waiting for

When Josh Kiszka came out of closet he brought some fierce fashion with him!

In June, the Greta Van Fleet frontman announced he was part of the LGBTQ+ community by disclosing he’s been in a same-sex relationship for the last eight years.

Although he was concerned the news would be met with some pushback, Kiszka was stunned by the overwhelming support he has received.

“As a performer and as an entertainer, a huge weight was lifted,” the 27-year-old told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “Because ultimately as an artist or just as a person, we all want to be understood to some degree.”

It’s no surprise fans of Greta Van Fleet fans have showered Kiszka with love as the group has been making euphoric rock for over a decade.

While Greta Van Fleet is often compared sonically to Led Zeppelin, Kiszka says his flamboyant ’70s aesthetic is inspired by the likes of queer music gods like Freddie Mercury, Elton John, and even Rob Halford of Judas Priest.

But it’s his love for jumpsuits that have really solidified his place next to the greats in fashion rock and roll history.

“I’ve lost track of how many jumpsuits I’ve got at this point, which is a very good sign of hedonism and self-indulgence in self-expression,” he told Vogue earlier this year.

The band is currently on a world tour in support of their recently released third studio album, Starcatcher, and each night Kiszka hits the stage in one of his dazzling body-hugging onesies.

On top of looking freaking fantastic, the bold getups work to complement Kiszka’s stage presence and take his performance to new levels.

“You have to give yourself permission to go there and open up to the idea of being your flamboyant self and being confident in who you are, and [for me] that’s what the wardrobe achieves,” he told Vogue.

“I’ve had horrible days where I’ve been so anxious, and I can’t possibly fathom going on stage. But when I put on the jumpsuit, all of a sudden it completely changes, and I’m like, I’ve arrived. It’s a uniform, and it’s a suit of armor.”

Watch out, Sasha Fierce!

Kiszka’s love of form-fitting jumpsuits inspired he group’s latest single “Sacred the Thread,” which features the lyrics: “The sequins, ooh/Tripping on the light, whoa/I feel it, ah/Hugging me so tight.”

Tight is right! And though his snug ensembles may be constricting (and often leave little to the imagination), Kiszka’s sartorial fearlessness coupled with being able to live authentically have him feeling freer than ever.

“It’s that whole world of permission you can give yourself to become the peacock of the natural world and become something bigger than yourself and bigger than life,” Kiszka told Rolling Stone. “I mean, who the hell doesn’t want to play dress up some?”

Like a wise drag queen said, “we’re all born naked and the rest is drag!”

Check out more instances of Josh Kiszka serving jumpsuit eleganza for your nerves and watch the video to Greta Van Fleet’s hit “Meeting the Master” below:

credit: Getty Images

credit: Getty Images