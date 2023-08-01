PHOTOS: Men are rocking skimpy bodysuits & they’re turning hot gay summer into an inferno

For some fellas, hot gay summer is all about crop tops and short shorts with 5 inch inseams or less. And if you are trying to cool off at the beach or pool, Speedos, thongs, and square-cuts have been de rigueur for those queers daring to bare while tanning their hides in Fire Island, Palm Springs, Mykonos, and beyond.

But recently a new slinky undergarment/swimsuit has been prepping for its moment in the sun by popping up on more and more thirst traps of some of your favorite Insta Gays. Welcome to the year of the men’s bodysuit!

Taking a page from Jamie Lee Curtis in the 1985 film Perfect and Madonna’s fierce “Hung Up” video from 2005, these muscled kweens have been striking poses and leaving little to the imagination in aerobics class-approved spandex bodysuits fit for a whole new generation.

Clearly not watching old Jane Fonda workout tapes, these dudes have been raising heart rates by flaunting their God-given talents in the high-cut one-piece getups and it’s made us feel all kinds of things. We definitely feel the rush!

While it may not be for everyone and we’re not even sure where you would wear them, click through to see all these bodysuit baddies serving untucked eleganza for your nerves…