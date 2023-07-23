PHOTOS: The hottest and most sickening lewks from the wildest ‘Barbie’ premiere ever

The Barbie girls and boys have been eating well this week.
After more than a year of hype, the Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as her handsome sidekick, Ken, has finally been released to theater audiences to resounding success.
And while Robbie, Gosling and the film’s star-studded supporting cast have been working overtime promoting the movie, one of the film’s recent premieres stood out above the rest for its fearless fashion game.
Earlier this week, the pink carpet was rolled out at the Barbie premiere in Madrid and gurl did the children bring it. Fuego!
From musclebound kweens in corsets to anatomically-correct Kens in various stages of undress, the Spanish glitterati turned the Barbie world upside down.
See why life in plastic really is fantastic by clicking through for all the sexy studs and luscious ladies dripping in Barbie glam at the film’s Madrid premiere…
Ricky Merino
The singer, actor and TV host knows Barbie pink crop tops are the new black.
Jorge Gonzalez
The singer is serving all the glittery gorgeous Ken energy and looks absolutely anatomically correct.
Eduardo Navarrete
The fashion designer is serving executive realness Barbie.
An unidentified guest and Maya Hansen
This Ken may have made a wrong turn on Santa Monica Blvd. on the way to Barbie’s Malibu Dream House.
Mike Fajardo
The DJ and influencer kept it classic Ken chic.
María Forqué and guest
Wednesday Barbie — for mature audiences only!
Oscar Casas
Barbie has Oscar buzz and so do we!
Sensillo Con S and Jau Fornes
Brokeback Barbie.
Esty Quesada
The Spanish internet celebrity is tickled pink all over, literally.
Alfred Garcia
The singer-songwriter hits all the right notes with this Barbie-licious ombré ensemble.
Samantha Hudson
The actress and queer activist has evil glamour Barbie on lock.
Pelayo Diaz
The digital creator knows a true Ken isn’t afraid to rock a sensible accessory.
G R
I feel sorry for everyone in these photos. They all look ridiculous. Sorry.
Steve9999
Don’t apologize. You are absolutely correct. They look pathetically ridiculous as some look like Tarzan, but have dressed like Jane. Sorry, not sorry.
cc423
Some people aren’t afraid to express themselves. Just think how drab this world would be if we were all you.
ScottOnEarth
Interesting – they’re all having a great time expressing their individual creativity while you’re writing miserable comments online. I wonder who’s having the better day.
monty clift
These days, “expressing oneself with creativity” just seems to mean “desperately thirsting for attention by wearing poorly designed, next-to-nothing clothes.”
Just.my.opinion
For the most part, these photographs are repulsive.
PapaBearPgh
IMHO, I have to agree with you! Especially the hirsute ones.
missvamp
wtf did i just look at ? yikes
SFMike
Halloween gone wrong.
mrcynical
Oh look, a dozen scabs
Colorado Couple
Other than Mike Fajardo (whoever heard of him before?) they were all tacky & tasteless.
abfab
And there it is…again. And again. And again. Poor things.
By Jami Ganz
New York Daily News
Conservatives aren’t playing with “Barbie,” with many on the right slamming the colorful blockbuster as a “woke … flaming garbage heap.”
The likes of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, Sen. Ted Cruz, and the wife of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz are among those who have taken to the streets — also known as social media and Fox News — to denounce Greta Gerwig’s film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Dubbed a “flaming garbage heap of a film,” Shapiro tweeted that the flick is “one of the most woke movies I have ever seen.”
Speaking on Fox News, 52-year-old Cruz admitted to not having seen the movie, but still dismissed it as essentially Chinese propaganda. The Texas senator pointed to the film’s inclusion of the “nine-dash line” — in favor of China’s territorial claims of the South China Sea — as evidence of “Barbie” attempting “to kiss up to the Chinese communist party … to make money selling the movie in China.”
The “offending” map move rendered the film banned in Vietnam.
RELATED ‘Barbie’ beats ‘Oppenheimer’ in record-breaking, industry-revitalizing summer movie showdown
Meanwhile, Ginger Gaetz, the wife of Matt Gaetz, took to Twitter to bemoan, in part, the “disappointingly low T from Ken,” referring to his level of testosterone.
Jack Posobiec, senior editor at HumanEvents.com, said the “horror show” film was not only “man-hating” but a “woke propaganda fest.”
Fox News helped spur the call to #BoycottBarbie after promoting a review by Christian site MovieGuide, which says the film is “pushing lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender character stories,” per Rolling Stone.
However, that boycott hasn’t seemed to gain much traction. At the time of publication, “Barbie” holds a 90% approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It’s also been crowned the winner of box office previews for this summer and year to date.
Rambeaux
Minority voice here.
I think that costumes are funny, in a fun way. I doubt that any of them take themselves seriously.
I have not seen the movie yet but it sounds like a good time.
I will see it in the next few weeks.
abfab
Maybe minority here, but not out in the world. Let your hair down, kids.
It’s on the list after Oppenhiemer……BOOM! Can’t wait…..Aug 1.
Winsocki
as Miss Judy Garland sang >>>>>:be a clown be a clown ….all the world loves a clown…
the last word
abfab
……isn’t it rich……….
Fahd
I´m impressed that the Mattel marketers have been able to dominate the movie premiere space in Spain the way they have done in the U:S.
The way they are apparently successfully reviving the Barbie brand for the 21st century in this way is pretty impressive marketing.
The naysayers and haters will always be with us, so ho hum. I´m not a fan, but Barbie, with all her blatent materialism, seems to appeal to large segments of the population, regardless of age or gender. Enjoy!
abfab
YES!
MSM
I have no intention of seeing the film. I also have no idea who these people are but they look like they are ready for a good time. Yes, some of the costumes, which is what they are, are not meant to be serious. It is all in fun. I hope they enjoyed the movie and the party after the premiere .
Joshooeerr
Barbie reinvented as a feminist icon is simply capitalism re-claiming a soiled product. It may be brilliant marketing, but you still have to question the intelligence of anyone falling for it.
humancobras666
THIS PHOTO MAKES ME RETHINK, “IS THERE SUCH A THING AS TOO GAY?” THE ANSWER NOW IS ABSOLUTELY YES!!!
Hideous queens. Girl…don’t. The movie is stupid to begin with.