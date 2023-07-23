ken energy

PHOTOS: The hottest and most sickening lewks from the wildest ‘Barbie’ premiere ever

By · 21 comments
Men on the red carpet at Barbie premiere in Madrid

The Barbie girls and boys have been eating well this week.

After more than a year of hype, the Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as her handsome sidekick, Ken, has finally been released to theater audiences to resounding success.

And while Robbie, Gosling and the film’s star-studded supporting cast have been working overtime promoting the movie, one of the film’s recent premieres stood out above the rest for its fearless fashion game.

Earlier this week, the pink carpet was rolled out at the Barbie premiere in Madrid and gurl did the children bring it. Fuego!

From musclebound kweens in corsets to anatomically-correct Kens in various stages of undress, the Spanish glitterati turned the Barbie world upside down.

See why life in plastic really is fantastic by clicking through for all the sexy studs and luscious ladies dripping in Barbie glam at the film’s Madrid premiere…

Ricky Merino

Ricky Merino

The singer, actor and TV host knows Barbie pink crop tops are the new black.

Jorge Gonzalez

Jorge Gonzalez

The singer is serving all the glittery gorgeous Ken energy and looks absolutely anatomically correct.

 Eduardo Navarrete

Eduardo Navarrete

The fashion designer is serving executive realness Barbie.

An unidentified guest and Maya Hansen

Maya Hansen (R) and guest

This Ken may have made a wrong turn on Santa Monica Blvd. on the way to Barbie’s Malibu Dream House.

Mike Fajardo

Mike Fajardo

The DJ and influencer kept it classic Ken chic.

 María Forqué and guest 

María Forqué and guest

Wednesday Barbie — for mature audiences only!

Oscar Casas

Oscar Casas

Barbie has Oscar buzz and so do we!

 Sensillo Con S and Jau Fornes

Sensillo Con S (L) and Jau Fornes (R)

Brokeback Barbie.

 Esty Quesada 

Esty Quesada

The Spanish internet celebrity is tickled pink all over, literally.

Alfred Garcia

Alfred Garcia

The singer-songwriter hits all the right notes with this Barbie-licious ombré ensemble.

Samantha Hudson

Samantha Hudson

The actress and queer activist has evil glamour Barbie on lock.

Pelayo Diaz

Pelayo Diaz

The digital creator knows a true Ken isn’t afraid to rock a sensible accessory.

