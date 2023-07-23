PHOTOS: The hottest and most sickening lewks from the wildest ‘Barbie’ premiere ever

The Barbie girls and boys have been eating well this week.

After more than a year of hype, the Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as her handsome sidekick, Ken, has finally been released to theater audiences to resounding success.

And while Robbie, Gosling and the film’s star-studded supporting cast have been working overtime promoting the movie, one of the film’s recent premieres stood out above the rest for its fearless fashion game.

Earlier this week, the pink carpet was rolled out at the Barbie premiere in Madrid and gurl did the children bring it. Fuego!

From musclebound kweens in corsets to anatomically-correct Kens in various stages of undress, the Spanish glitterati turned the Barbie world upside down.

See why life in plastic really is fantastic by clicking through for all the sexy studs and luscious ladies dripping in Barbie glam at the film’s Madrid premiere…