PHOTOS: 25 of the hottest and skimpiest men’s bathing suits from Miami Swim Week

The latest swimwear lewks are debuted every year at Miami Swim Week.
Launched in 2002, the annual bathing suit fashion extravaganza highlights cutting-edge bathing suits from some of the hottest swimsuit lines around the world.
Like most fashion shows, the bulk center on the showing off the newest trends for women. Fortunately, a few brands like Argyle Grant, Marqueza, Naughty Boy Golf and Mister Triple X, among others, don’t skimp on making sure male models have an array of speedos, thongs, square-cuts, and (if you must) board shorts with which to sashay down the runway in.
So whether you are heading to Fire Island, P-Town, Mykonos, or your friend’s backyard, get some fashion inspo for your hot gay summer by clicking through the sexiest men’s swimwear from Miami Swim Week 2023…
Argyle Grant
Adonis sold separately.
Argyle Grant
This fit is perfect.
Argyle Grant
You better flash those pits if you’re gonna rock some long board shorts.
Argyle Grant
Now where is he putting those shades?
Love For Upcycling
One man’s denim square-cut is another man’s booty shorts.
Love For Upcycling
A modest beach cover-up goes a long way.
Love For Upcycling
Who says you can’t wear a useless scarf at the beach?
Naughty Boy Golf
This really accentuates his stroke.
Naughty Boy Golf
Not sure WTH is going on here but it’s all good.
Naughty Boy Golf
We’re green with envy.
Marqueza
*hyperventilating*
Marqueza
The quintessential South Beach suit.
Marqueza
He’s laying it on thicc!
Marqueza
The Real Housewives of New Jersey are shook.
Mister Triple X
For the Viking that has everything …
Mister Triple X
Did someone request a bikini god?
Mister Triple X
We’ve found our New Year’s Eve outfit.
Bikini Beach Australia
Orange is the new everything!
Bikini Beach Australia
Remember to always wear the proper amount of suntan oil.
Bikini Beach Australia
Don’t be afraid to bring the drama to the pool party.
Bikini Beach Australia
Like Jessie Ware said, shake it ’til the pearls fall off!
Istituto Marangoni Miami Paraiso Upcycle
This is how you accessorize your bikini.
Istituto Marangoni Miami Paraiso Upcycle
This lewk goes from beach to rave.
Istituto Marangoni Miami Paraiso Upcycle
You can never go wrong with fitted black trunks.
3 Comments
CatholicXXX
Remember when male models used to be hot?
TheGregoryProject
remember when you weren’t old and bitter.
Kangol2
Quite a few of these models are hot. and not just to me!