Singer Josh Kiszka comes out, says he’s been in a same-sex relationship… for the last 8 years!

Josh Kiszkas (Photo: Shutterstock)

Josh Kiszka, the singer with the rock band Greta Van Fleet, has come out in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Posted yesterday, Kiszka, 27, said, “Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.

“These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years. Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly.

“Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world. In response to the exceptional support from my last post, I wanted to share how we can all continue to advocate for this valiant cause.”

Kiszka went on to provide links to Human Rights Campaign, the Trevor Project, ACLU, and Nashville Pride Festival, among other advocacy groups.

“The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation,” he continued.

“The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper.”

Kiszka’s post comes after a recent bill in Tennessee tried to ban drag shows anywhere that kids might see them. The law was deemed unconditional by a federal judge. Another bill, signed into law in March, also banned gender-affirming healthcare for children.

Greta Van Fleet history

Greta Van Fleet was formed in 2012 in Michigan. Besides Josh, the band also features his twin, Jake, on guitar, and brother Sam, on bass and keyboards. Drummer Danny Wagner completes the line-up.

They have released two albums, both of which have gone top five on Billboard. Five of their singles have gone to number one on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. In 2019, they scooped four Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist.

Their third album, Starcatcher, the follow-up to 2021’s, The Battle At Garden’s Gate, is out on July 21.