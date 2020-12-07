TikToker thrown on the street for coming out discovers dad at gay orgy in insane video

There is lot to unpack in these 60 seconds.

Assuming this story is true, and we’re going to go out on a limb and believe it, gay TikToker @zephryn (and his older sister, who is bi) suffered the unthinkable blow of being kicked out of the house as teenagers when they came out of the closet to their father.

Then, after Zephryn’s homophobic dad donated an old laptop to a relative, his secret past as a gay Craigslist/Backpage prostitute and male sex party participant found its way back to him.

He responded by airing the dirty laundry for the rest of the family in the form of a holiday stocking stuffer.

Wow.

Watch:

Here’s the transcript: