Anti-LGBTQ lawmaker quits after cops catch him fleeing gay orgy

A lawmaker in Europe has quit his role after being caught allegedly fleeing a gay sex party in Brussels, Belgium.

József Szájer, 59, is a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Hungary’s ruling, right-wing Fidesz party. The Parliament members meet in Brussels.

On the weekend, local media reported that police broke up what it described as a “gang bang”, or “legs in the air” party, above a bar in the city on Friday evening. Police caught one man allegedly fleeing through a window and trying to escape along guttering.

It now turns out that man was Szájer.

Related: Evangelical preacher accused of offering male interns cash for sex

Because of local COVID restrictions, any such gatherings are prohibited. Around 20 men were caught at the party, along with ecstasy pills. Local press state that at least another couple of diplomats were present. Police fined each of the men €250 (approximately $300) for attending the event in disregard of the current restrictions.

The Fidesz party is led by Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban. It is known for its conservative and anti-LGBTQ views. Earlier this month it drafted legislation to ban gay people from adopting children. It also recently voted to ban the legal recognition of trans people.

Szájer has been a leading figure in the party, helping to found it in 1988 and serving as its Vice President from 1996 until 2003. He was reportedly one of three of its politicians who helped to re-write the Hungarian constitution in 2011 to define “the institution of marriage as between a man and a woman.”

On Sunday, Szájer announced his surprise resignation from the European Parliament. He said at the time it was due to “increasing mental strain” and needing a “period of reflection.”

Yesterday, when news broke that he had been at Friday’s party, Szájer issued a statement and apologized for “a personal failing” in attending what he described as a “house party” and ignoring COVID restrictions.

Local media have alleged that when stopped by cops, Szájer tried to use his status as an MEP to claim immunity from prosecution. Szájer has denied seeking immunity in this way. In his blog post he said: “After the police asked for my identity – since I did not have ID on me – I declared that I was a MEP. The police continued the process and finally issued an official verbal warning and transported me home.”

He also denied taking drugs or knowing anything about the drugs found by police in his backpack.

“I did not use drugs. I offered the police to make an instant test, but they did not do it. According to the police they found an ecstasy pill, but it is not mine, I have no knowledge of who and how it placed.

“I deeply regret for violating the COVID restrictions, it was irresponsible on my part. I am ready to stand for the fine that occurs.”

Related: Another antigay church leader caught trying to buy sex on Grindr

Szájer is married to a woman and has a daughter: “I apologize to my family, to my colleagues, to my voters,” he continued. “I ask them to evaluate my misstep on the background of thirty years of devoted and hard work. The misstep is strictly personal, I am the only one who owes responsibility for it. I ask everyone not to extend it to my homeland, or to my political community.”