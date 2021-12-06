This TokTok star trolling Rudy Giuliani at a black tie GOP gala is the best thing you’ll see all day

Rudy Giuliani was tricked by a TikTok star into smiling and laughing while being called a “pendejo”, the Spanish word for “idiot”, at a New York Young Republican Club gala over the weekend.

Comedian Walter Masterson has almost 1 million followers on TikTok. He’s known posing as a right-wing fanatic and attending events hosted by Trump allies then making them look like fools.

He approached Giuliani at the yesterday evening’s event while filming a TikTok set to the tune of M.C. Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This” with the word “pendejo” substituted in the lyrics.

I met Rudy Giuliani and we made a Tik Tok. ?Sound On? pic.twitter.com/LcRsF9YwD1 — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) December 6, 2021

The video captioned “Rudy Giuliani made a TIK TOK with me”, shows the former New York Mayor showing off his veneers while bobbing his head along to the song, which labels him a “pendejo” three times in a row.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Giuliani has been made to look like a complete fool on camera. Last year, he was was captured in a, shall we say, compromising position in a hotel room with an actress posing as a 15-year-old journalist for Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat 2”. Giuliani later accused Cohen of orchestrating a “hit job” and called the whole setup a “complete fabrication.”

As for Masterson, he previously trolled antigay congressman Matt Gaetz by posing as a superfan, asking to take a photo with him, and then calling him a pedophile to his face. Gaetz has repeatedly denied being a pedophile or having sex with underage girls.

Matt Gaetz will only take photos with supporters who acknowledge he is a pedophile. pic.twitter.com/mNL3OIq0yz — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 18, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.