Tom Cotton apparently doesn’t use toilet paper and has no recollection of a shortage in 2020

Senator Tom Cotton is being accused of not using toilet paper after he went on Fox News last night to suggest the well-documented Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 never actually happened.

Cotton appeared on Laura Ingraham‘s show yesterday evening to say that he has absolutely no recollection whatsoever of any supply chain shortages happening during the first year of the pandemic, when Donald Trump was president.

“We’ve had this pandemic for two years, Laura,” the antigay senator from Arkansas who will never be president said. “I don’t remember inflation or supply chain shortages or labor shortages that we’ve seen this year in the first year of the pandemic. What changed? Joe Biden and the Democrats took power in January.”

This, of course, is simply not true. Cotton isn’t just lying, he’s gaslighting. As anyone who uses toilet paper remembers, there were several weeks in the spring of 2020 where you couldn’t find a single roll of Angel Soft on a grocery store shelf anywhere.

Not to mention hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, masks, cleaning supplies, groceries and other household items, and, oh yeah, PPE for health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Oh, and COVID tests and vaccines. Those were in pretty short supply for a long time, too. Also, ICU beds and ventilators.

Here’s how people are responding to Cotton’s ridiculous remarks…

