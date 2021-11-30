Tom Cotton apparently doesn’t use toilet paper and has no recollection of a shortage in 2020

Senator Tom Cotton is being accused of not using toilet paper after he went on Fox News last night to suggest the well-documented Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 never actually happened.

Cotton appeared on Laura Ingraham‘s show yesterday evening to say that he has absolutely no recollection whatsoever of any supply chain shortages happening during the first year of the pandemic, when Donald Trump was president.

“We’ve had this pandemic for two years, Laura,” the antigay senator from Arkansas who will never be president said. “I don’t remember inflation or supply chain shortages or labor shortages that we’ve seen this year in the first year of the pandemic. What changed? Joe Biden and the Democrats took power in January.”

Apparently Tom Cotton doesn’t use toilet paper. https://t.co/ANF7fsF9jB — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) November 30, 2021

This, of course, is simply not true. Cotton isn’t just lying, he’s gaslighting. As anyone who uses toilet paper remembers, there were several weeks in the spring of 2020 where you couldn’t find a single roll of Angel Soft on a grocery store shelf anywhere.

Not to mention hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, masks, cleaning supplies, groceries and other household items, and, oh yeah, PPE for health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Oh, and COVID tests and vaccines. Those were in pretty short supply for a long time, too. Also, ICU beds and ventilators.

Here’s how people are responding to Cotton’s ridiculous remarks…

Good morning to everyone who remembers supply chain shortages under Trump, unlike Tom Cotton who apparently had an endless supply of toilet paper. — Amy Lynn❤ (@AmyAThatcher) November 30, 2021

Tom Cotton wasn’t forced to order weird toilet paper on Amazon and it shows. — JJDiane ❤️️‍ (@JJDianeM) November 30, 2021

Here’s a pic of the toilet paper isle at my local store in March of 2020 to refresh Tom Cotton’s memory. Hmmmm why don’t I believe him? pic.twitter.com/FssGZvLCu2 — ℂ (@VoteBlueInNov) November 30, 2021

Tom Cotton is worried about toilet paper right now. I’d wipe my ass with sandpaper before I ever will vote for people who cowered to Donald Trump. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) November 30, 2021

I didn’t realize Tom Cotton’s memory was so poor he might want to have that checked out by a doctor. Could be early signs of dementia. We all remember empty shelves of toilet paper, Lysol, bleach, food, etc. Tom lives that elite life where nothing fazes him. — THEE Jen Psaki’s Head Tilt (@bidonkules) November 30, 2021

Tom Cotton is the guy that steals the toilet paper from his work bathroom and brings it home. — ConcordCatman (@CatmanConcord) November 30, 2021

Walmart’s CEO praised the Biden administration for helping alleviate supply chain issues — but Walmart’s home state senator, Tom Cotton, wants to make a tired lazy point about toilet paper. Sounds like Cotton just needs to stop whining and go to Walmart and buy some toilet paper. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 30, 2021

Today I learned that Tom Cotton doesn’t use toilet paper. — P.D. White (@whitepatrick) November 30, 2021

I remember not being able to get toilet paper for weeks. Then when I could, it was rationed. So don’t give me this nonsense. — Mascara Golightly (@AntiMAGA20) November 30, 2021

Tom Cotton never experienced a toilet paper shortage because he’s been full of shyt for the past two years. — Venny From The Block (@VennyVedivici) November 30, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore