Kellyanne Conway at the center of toilet paper hoarding conspiracy theory after going on Fox News

Kellyanne Conway went on Fox News last night to spew some more of her “alternative facts” and now everyone is convinced she’s the one who was hoarding all the toilet paper last year.

Speaking to Sean Hannity, Conway, inventor of the Bowling Green Massacre, lied and she said that, under President Trump, there was never a supply chain crisis like the one we’re currently seeing under President Biden.

“I worked in that White House for four years,” she said. “We never even heard of a such of a thing. There was no supply chain crisis.”

“I worked in that White House for four years. We never even heard of a such of a thing. There was no supply chain crisis” pic.twitter.com/UPmLRFoivJ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2021

This, of course, is completely false.

As anyone who uses toilet paper remembers, there were several weeks in the spring of 2020 where you couldn’t find a single roll of Quilted Northern on a store shelf anywhere.

Not to mention hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, masks, cleaning supplies, groceries, and, oh yeah, PPE for health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Oh, and COVID tests and vaccines. Those were in pretty short supply for a long time, too. Also, ventilators.

As usual, Kellyanne Conway is full of shit.

Now, the responses…

kellyanne conway says there were no supply chain issues during the trump admin. which i guess means she doesn't wipe her butt. — Sloane (@SloaneFragment) November 9, 2021

Kellyanne Conway says there was no supply chain crisis when Trump was President? Meanwhile nurses were wearing trash bags? pic.twitter.com/GsV8F1hY6i — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) November 9, 2021

Kellyanne Conway didn't notice any supply chain problems in 2020 with Trump because she's the one who hoarded all the fucking toilet paper. — Amy Lynn?? (@AmyAThatcher) November 9, 2021

Kellyanne Conway says there was no supply chain crisis with trump, but I'm old enough to remember when we couldn't get toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, and other basic necessities that are all available today. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 9, 2021

Kellyanne Conway is an expert on the supply chain pic.twitter.com/GWftQrGtMG — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) November 9, 2021

I suspect Kellyanne stocked up on ALL the toilet paper when we couldn't buy any last year.

We remember shortages under TFG!

Kellyanne is a liar. — (((TallyAnnaE))) (@TallyAnnaE) November 9, 2021

I see Kellyanne is claiming the last administration “never even heard of a such of a thing. There was no supply chain crisis.” Umm pic.twitter.com/TEKakWpLLU — Billy Freeland ????? (@BillyFreelandNY) November 9, 2021

Kellyanne Conway lied to the American people for 4 years. She undermined our national discourse. She posted a topless pic of her daughter in some sort of drunken rage. It’s time to turn of her spigot of hate. — The Masked Blue Texan (@ProgressiveTex) November 9, 2021

Hey KellyAnne, I’m old enough to remember this and the historic supply chain interruptions caused by TFG (Trump). pic.twitter.com/YsWPz0fGXt — ScanMyPhotos.com 💞🌈 😷 #GetVacciNATION! (@ScanmyphotosC) November 9, 2021

Maybe Kellyanne doesn’t use toilet paper.

-Devil’s advocate here. — BadCrab&theFuzzyDate (@CrabandDate) November 9, 2021

Kellyanne Conway: There was no supply chain crisis when Trump was President. Nurses: pic.twitter.com/b8WycGI4DQ — Richard Hine (@richardhine) November 9, 2021

You’d think that the toilet paper crisis would have been a scarring experience for someone as completely full of shit as Kellyanne.💩😉 — Bub’s Back, Baby! (@lukegreg699) November 9, 2021

