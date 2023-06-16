Tomás Matos keeps it pumpin’, Leigh-Anne breaks out, Keeana Kee goes numb: Your weekly bop roundup

Pride Month is rolling on faster than expected, and with that, new music from emerging queer artists keep rolling in. It’s easy to be caught up in all the new music releases from major label artists, but when you take the time to dig around your favorite streaming platforms every Friday, you’re sure to find some absolute gems from some very talented queer musicians.

And that’s exactly what we are serving you in this week’s “bop after bop” music roundup, some very exciting new drops from rising queer musicians. From breakout debuts to follow-ups to some favorites, take a look below at all this week had to offer in the queer music scene:

“KEEP IT PUMPIN’ (Reloaded)” by Tomás Matos

Fire Island star Tomás Matos has come THROUGH with their latest single, “KEEP IT PUMPIN (Reloaded).” Produced with duo 808 BEACH, the track’s infectious house-infused dancefloor-ready beat meets its match with Matos’ sickening delivery, serving bar after bar of fierce rap fury. Lines like “If you coming come correct, my pronouns are they/them / We can battle all night b**** again and again / I’m known to go for rounds, is you down for round 10?” among others prove that Tomás is not playing when it comes to delivering solid rap verses, and this unapologetic anthem solidifies their status as a true rising star not only in the queer music scene but rap at large.

“Don’t Say Love” by Leigh-Anne

Some girl group members going solo can be nothing but drama, but Leigh-Anne’s debut single, “Don’t Say Love,” marks an impressive and seamless transition from her successful 11-year stint with Little Mix. This club-ready bop introduces a fusion of pop, Afrobeats, UK Garage, R&B, and dance, allowing her to feature the genres of music that are a true reflection of her love of music and her Black heritage, allowing herself to break free of her previous group dynamic into her own voice. With its catchy chorus and eclectic sound, the single positions Leigh-Anne as an exciting force in pop, ready to make her mark as a solo artist.

“End of the Night” by Johnny Manuel

Prolific queer artist Johnny Manuel has released his lead single “End Of The Night” from his upcoming EP, Blue. The hazy track sets the stage for a slightly somber soliloquy, featuring stunning live strings, interpolated house-esque drums, and dreamy vocal delivery. Lyrically, the song explores the intoxicating experience of being fully captivated by someone and not wanting the time with them to end when night falls. Accompanied by a sleek music video directed by Atypical Beings, the visuals capture the feeling of getting lost in flashing lights and memories of an unforgettable evening. The track leaves you in a trance, and Johnny’s artistry will keep us locked in for the long haul.

“NUMB” by Keeana Kee ft. Dai Burger



Keeana Kee’s new single “NUMB” featuring Dai Burger is a sensual club banger that blends pop, Latin, and Afropop to create a unique and fierce fusion of sounds that has made Kee a sensation in clubs worldwide. With her sultry vocals and the absolute serve that is Dai Burger’s playful and tongue-in-cheek rap verse, “NUMB ” takes Keeana’s music to another level. Keeana fearlessly flaunts queer female sexuality in her music videos, and the all-lesbian cast in the “NUMB” video further emphasizes the commitment to inclusivity in her art, leaving listeners longing to dance while embracing their truest and sexiest selves.