Tracking a bisexual cannibal killer in one of the scariest internet mysteries ever

Welcome to the Weekend Binge. Every Friday, we’ll suggest a binge-able title designed to keep you from getting too stir crazy. Check back throughout the weekend for even more gloriously queer entertainment.

The Dark Web: Don’t F*ck with Cats

In this Golden Age of true crime documentaries, falling down a rabbit hole mystery comes easy to anyone with streaming access. Rarely, however, does a mystery get this strange, or this disturbing.

In 2010, a viral video titled “1 Boy, 2 Kittens” caused an internet uproar. The footage in question showed an unidentified man playing with two kittens…before torturing and killing them on camera. Cat lovers on the web united to track down the killer, following a trail of other disturbing videos, eventually liting on Luca Magnotta, a self-styled model with a history as a con artist, escort, adult film performer and internet “celebrity.” A cat & mouse (pardon the phrase) internet chase ensued as Magnotta seemed to revel in baiting his cat-loving detractors…eventually releasing another video showing him murder a college student named Jun Lin, before engaging in necrophilia and cannibalizing the body.

Don’t F*ck with Cats shows internet sleuths at their most noble, and a wannabe celebrity at his most ruthless. The investigation into Magnotta–both by police and cat-loving detectives–has one bizarre twist after another, eventually revealing the portrait of a man so disturbed and so vain, that he would kill for fame. Literally. Though the three-part Netflix series goes on a bit too long (a two-part series or single movie probably would have worked better), it never gets boring. Don’t F*ck with Cats raises all kinds of questions about responsibility, fame, sex and law enforcement in the digital age, which the show has the good sense not to try and answer. Though the cat-loving internet detectives did play an important role in apprehending and identifying Magnotta, did they actually make the situation worse by giving him attention in the first place? Watch and decide, but either way, don’t f*ck with cats.

Streams on Netflix.