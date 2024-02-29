Troye Sivan says he was pantless the first time he met Omar Apollo: “It was a vibe”

“When was the last truly-f•cking-nasty, nasty bad pop girl?“

Ok, we don’t know about nasty, but Troye Sivan is definitely showing off his naughtier side in a new interview alongside fellow queer crooner Omar Apollo.

The gay It boys – who are both cover stars of VMan’s spring/summer 2024 issue – got up close and personal as they discussed their first scantily-clad meeting, having sweaty dreams about each other, and the pros & cons of hooking up while on tour.

We feel the rush!

After a little confusion as to when the 28-year-old Australian singer first connected with the 26-year-old “Ice Slippin” hitmaker, the twinky pair nailed it down to the Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week last summer.

“But I remember really meeting you for sure at the [Loewe show]. It was when you were wearing that coat that was shedding on me,” Sivan said to Apollo in VMan.

“Oh yeah. That’s right, it was everywhere. I just found a photo of that! I’ll send it to you. It’s really funny, we are all sitting really close together and heads are just,” Apollo added, before getting cut off by Sivan’s jaw-dropping revelation.

“Was that the one where I wasn’t wearing pants?” Sir, this is a Wendy’s!

“You came in pantless, giving a whole lot of leg. It was a vibe,” Apollo said reassuringly.

Check it for yourselves:

The conversation then shifted to performing and how they both have suffered from feelings of insecurity on stage. Relatable.

After sharing examples of when they had to “fake it until you make it,” Apollo came clean about having had a sultry muscle dream of Sivan shaking his booty.

“Yeah, you were dancing on stage in like Belgium, I think. And there was just a bunch of buff, super swol, shirtless men dancing with you,” Apollo said. “And I think there were, like, 17 people there. It was an intimate show, but super high production. It was a vibe.”

Sivan was less interested in the risqué aspects of the bedtime hallucination and more concerned with the paltry number of audience members.

“Okay. I need to interpret this dream. I’m like, okay, so it’s a sick show, but no one comes,” Sivan said jokingly.

But Apollo quickly tried to save face. “No, no, no –this is just my dream,” he responded. “Maybe you were rehearsing. I don’t know, maybe the people in the crowd were your team.”

Whatever guys, can we get back to the half-naked muscle queens grinding on Sivan in Apollo’s dream!!

After pushing back on the false rumors that he’s 5’8″ (he’s 5’10, y’all), Sivan then disclosed how his upcoming tour will be his first as a single man. The “Rush” singer ended his relationship with model/photographer Jacob Bixenman in 2020 after nearly four years together.

However, Apollo countered by revealing it wasn’t a great experience bringing his man on the road.

“I’ve brought boys on tour that I was in love with. That wasn’t cool,” Apollo shared without naming names. “It was one time and I was like 20, 21. It was terrible.”

Despite not being tied down, Sivan doesn’t plan on having wild hookups once his tour starts later this year.

“But I don’t want to meet people while I’m on tour,” Sivan said. “Like trying to go on dates when you’re in a city for one day. Everything about it sounds really difficult to me, so I’m really curious to see how it unfolds.”

We volunteer as tribute!

Apollo and Sivan’s chemistry in the interview was off the charts, so here’s hoping the duo channel their energy into new music together soon. It’s the duet the gays need and deserve!

While Apollo is currently touring South America, Sivan launches the European leg of his Something to Give Each Other Tour in May.