Trump moves to scrap LGBTQ health protections amid pandemic’s peak

Surprising nobody with any knowledge of the Trump Administration’s history when it comes to LGBTQ rights, the administration has moved to void healthcare protections for LGBTQ Americans at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The protections came into effect as part of Obamacare, the healthcare reforms passed under President Barack Obama. Section 1557 of the law prohibits denial of care based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Now Politico reports that both the White House and Justice Department have announced that removal of the regulation is under final review. Worse, the new rules would roll back other legal protections for LGBTQ Americans in seeking and accessing healthcare.
Related: The GOP Obamacare debacle means Trump’s attacks on equality will only get worse
“If the final rule is anything like the proposed rule, HHS is adopting changes that would be harmful in the best of times but that are especially cruel in the midst of a global pandemic that is disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities and exacerbating disparities,” Georgetown law professor Katie Keith told Politico.
Critics like Keith worry that changing rules to allow healthcare providers to turn away queer patients could have far-reaching and damaging effects on the community, and drastically affect the access of LGBTQ Americans to healthcare during the coronavirus pandemic.
2 Comments
jayceecook
It was only a matter of time unfortunately. Still an absolutely horrendous thing to do while we’re living through a pandemic. A pandemic that is surely going to rebound in a few months. Probably why he’s pushing so hard to get this done. Although I was under the assumption part of it was already blocked by a judge a few years ago? Did that change? Not that I have any faith in them but hopefully the Supreme Court will make the right decision when they finally take this issue on soon.
Cam
And here it is. Remember a few days ago they had Trump’s token gay employee say that the White House MIGHT do something blah blah blah that would be good for LGBT people.
It was all to hopefully get good media coverage and to take attention away from this.