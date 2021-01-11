Tone deaf

Twitter shreds Melania’s “shockingly awful” statement on Capitol attack

By

First Lady Melania Trump broke her silence after last week’s violent uprising at the U.S. Capitol by releasing a statement in which she memorializes the very people who carried out the attack and claims personal victimhood in the aftermath. Nowhere in the lengthy message does she mention her husband’s role in instigating the event.

Naturally, it isn’t going over so well.

Trump, the the typo-laden communication (does she have any staff left to proofread?), mentions the fallen Capitol police officers and the insurrectionists who lost their lives in the same sentence, saying her “heart goes out to” them all.

Related: #NoFlyList videos of sobbing domestic terrorists being arrested on airplanes are going viral

“Most recently,” she writes, “my heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbitt, Benjamin Philips, Kevin Greeson, Roseanne Boyland, and Capitol Police Officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. I pray for their families comfort and strength during this difficult time.”

Then she somehow turns the statement over to her own, personal suffering. “I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

Here’s some of the initial reaction: