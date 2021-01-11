NoFlyList videos of sobbing domestic terrorists being arrested on airplanes are going viral

It was a bad weekend for domestic terrorists in the United States.
Not only was their beloved Parler app booted from its hosting services, but a whole bunch of them who participated in last week’s insurrection on the U.S. Capitol found themselves in deep trouble when they got to the airport.
Videos of MAGA militia members being kicked off airplanes and/or arrested in airports around the country have started popping up on social media. And, folx, there a tons of them…
So satisfying. That’s what happens when you are a terrorist.?????#NoFlyList #TerroristTears pic.twitter.com/Qxn9bkpdUS
— Not You-#SeditionHasConsequences (@StayTheEffHome) January 11, 2021
Was he crying like this when he was invading the Capitol?? ? pic.twitter.com/dCmYEON8mR
— No Fly List Vids (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
"I have 3 CHILDREN"
"How many?"
"4 Children!." ?????? While y'all talking Super bowl and Armie Hammer these #NoFlyList girls from #TrumpInsurrection #CapitolRiot can't remember their own kids????? and change accents ? #MAGATerrorist pic.twitter.com/Tgx3CTipvE
— DanielNewma? (@DanielNewman) January 11, 2021
MAGAt who stormed the Capitol: “You treat me like a f*cking Black person!”
These racist terrorists fully expected their whiteness to protect them from any consequences for their crimes, including murder.#NoFlyList #TrumpInsurection #CapitolRiots pic.twitter.com/HnfN44qZ2z
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 11, 2021
These are the new cat videos. #NoFlyList #TerroristTears pic.twitter.com/Frc0bB1CEC
— Not You-#SeditionHasConsequences (@StayTheEffHome) January 11, 2021
Pretty soon hashtags like #NoFlyList and #TerroristTears were trending. People cannot seem get enough of these videos, which have garnered millions and millions of views in a matter of days.
And now, the responses…
Every time you see a Trump supporter try to board a flight !! #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/klGje7HWwo
— n8angel (@n8angel93) January 11, 2021
My sexual orientation is watching terrorists finding out they've been put on the #NoFlyList.
— ? em ? (@Ms_Behavin55) January 11, 2021
Me watching the #NoFlyList videos pic.twitter.com/s5AhL1ciX0
— Yates (@SeeWhyV) January 11, 2021
When you fly in for an insurrection vs. when you can't fly out #CapitolRiots #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/BkpFnfmbTX
— krit (@KrittyB419) January 11, 2021
Who has more #NoFlyList videos? I’ve got popcorn ? ??
— Asp Burger (@AspBurger) January 11, 2021
trumps rioters trying to skip town when they realize they're on the #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/o8p0zSdU4N
— Therealval2020 (@therealval2020) January 11, 2021
Not on any #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/yy0snhWcX7
— Jameson Durand (@Jameson_Durand) January 11, 2021
Do you know who’s not on the No Fly List??
Black Lives Matter Protesters.
Do you know why?
Because they are not fucking terrorists #NoFlyList
— Tweetiepie (@TweetiepieHawly) January 11, 2021
I just want an entire feed full of MAGATs realizing they’re on the #NoFlyList. pic.twitter.com/vHGgBbw9iz
— Tempest (no teapot) (@tbiz85) January 11, 2021
Me and the #NoFlyList right now pic.twitter.com/yNLj59YLCo
— Thomas Times (@thomas_times) January 11, 2021
In the mood for a few more #NoFlyList videos? Alright, fine…
No snakes on this plane ?#NoFlyList ????? pic.twitter.com/3n7WpUWIT7
— No Fly List Vids (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
Another one #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/Ugs3qnw2yA
— #BestWords (@BlakeGuyBB5) January 11, 2021
Karen crying in 4k. Play stupid games win stupid prizes ??????#NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/ZdHeivGGCb
— No Fly List Vids (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
.
???#NoFlyList
My wish came true, #MAGATerrorist getting #arrest-ed set to ?
I ?? this video!!!
made my #night #TrumpInsurrection #TrumpIsALaughingStock #ItalyDidIt armie hammer #ExpelTheSeditionists #TedCoup #GymJordan watergate
— Emile Zola (@La_Bete_humaine) January 11, 2021
Mister P
Watching them get sentenced will be even more pleasurable.