#NoFlyList videos of sobbing domestic terrorists being arrested on airplanes are going viral

It was a bad weekend for domestic terrorists in the United States.

Not only was their beloved Parler app booted from its hosting services, but a whole bunch of them who participated in last week’s insurrection on the U.S. Capitol found themselves in deep trouble when they got to the airport.

Videos of MAGA militia members being kicked off airplanes and/or arrested in airports around the country have started popping up on social media. And, folx, there a tons of them…

Pretty soon hashtags like #NoFlyList and #TerroristTears were trending. People cannot seem get enough of these videos, which have garnered millions and millions of views in a matter of days.

And now, the responses…

In the mood for a few more #NoFlyList videos? Alright, fine…

