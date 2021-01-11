#NoFlyList videos of sobbing domestic terrorists being arrested on airplanes are going viral

It was a bad weekend for domestic terrorists in the United States.

Not only was their beloved Parler app booted from its hosting services, but a whole bunch of them who participated in last week’s insurrection on the U.S. Capitol found themselves in deep trouble when they got to the airport.

Videos of MAGA militia members being kicked off airplanes and/or arrested in airports around the country have started popping up on social media. And, folx, there a tons of them…

Was he crying like this when he was invading the Capitol?? ? pic.twitter.com/dCmYEON8mR — No Fly List Vids (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021

MAGAt who stormed the Capitol: “You treat me like a f*cking Black person!” These racist terrorists fully expected their whiteness to protect them from any consequences for their crimes, including murder.#NoFlyList #TrumpInsurection #CapitolRiots pic.twitter.com/HnfN44qZ2z — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 11, 2021

Pretty soon hashtags like #NoFlyList and #TerroristTears were trending. People cannot seem get enough of these videos, which have garnered millions and millions of views in a matter of days.

And now, the responses…

Every time you see a Trump supporter try to board a flight !! #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/klGje7HWwo — n8angel (@n8angel93) January 11, 2021

My sexual orientation is watching terrorists finding out they've been put on the #NoFlyList. — ? em ? (@Ms_Behavin55) January 11, 2021

When you fly in for an insurrection vs. when you can't fly out #CapitolRiots #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/BkpFnfmbTX — krit (@KrittyB419) January 11, 2021

Who has more #NoFlyList videos? I’ve got popcorn ? ?? — Asp Burger (@AspBurger) January 11, 2021

trumps rioters trying to skip town when they realize they're on the #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/o8p0zSdU4N — Therealval2020 (@therealval2020) January 11, 2021

Do you know who’s not on the No Fly List?? Black Lives Matter Protesters. Do you know why? Because they are not fucking terrorists #NoFlyList — Tweetiepie (@TweetiepieHawly) January 11, 2021

I just want an entire feed full of MAGATs realizing they’re on the #NoFlyList. pic.twitter.com/vHGgBbw9iz — Tempest (no teapot) (@tbiz85) January 11, 2021

In the mood for a few more #NoFlyList videos? Alright, fine…

No snakes on this plane ?#NoFlyList ????? pic.twitter.com/3n7WpUWIT7 — No Fly List Vids (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021

Karen crying in 4k. Play stupid games win stupid prizes ??????#NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/ZdHeivGGCb — No Fly List Vids (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021

