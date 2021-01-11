The #NoFlyList memes are in and they’re almost as satisfying as the videos

Videos of what appear to be MAGA militia members being carted off airplanes and/or arrested in airports around the country have been going absolutely viral on social media all weekend.

It seems people can’t get enough of watching alleged domestic terrorist sobbing while being held accountable for staging a failed coup on the U.S. Capitol last week.

MAGAt who stormed the Capitol: “You treat me like a f*cking Black person!” These racist terrorists fully expected their whiteness to protect them from any consequences for their crimes, including murder.#NoFlyList #TrumpInsurection #CapitolRiots pic.twitter.com/HnfN44qZ2z — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 11, 2021

The videos have received millions and millions of views. Now, memers are getting in on the action. They’ve already begun preserving this unique time in American history for posterity’s sake.

So without any further ado…

