The #NoFlyList memes are in and they’re almost as satisfying as the videos

Videos of what appear to be MAGA militia members being carted off airplanes and/or arrested in airports around the country have been going absolutely viral on social media all weekend.
"I have 3 CHILDREN"
"How many?"
"4 Children!." ?????? While y'all talking Super bowl and Armie Hammer these #NoFlyList girls from #TrumpInsurrection #CapitolRiot can't remember their own kids????? and change accents ? #MAGATerrorist pic.twitter.com/Tgx3CTipvE
— DanielNewma? (@DanielNewman) January 11, 2021
It seems people can’t get enough of watching alleged domestic terrorist sobbing while being held accountable for staging a failed coup on the U.S. Capitol last week.
MAGAt who stormed the Capitol: “You treat me like a f*cking Black person!”
These racist terrorists fully expected their whiteness to protect them from any consequences for their crimes, including murder.#NoFlyList #TrumpInsurection #CapitolRiots pic.twitter.com/HnfN44qZ2z
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 11, 2021
The videos have received millions and millions of views. Now, memers are getting in on the action. They’ve already begun preserving this unique time in American history for posterity’s sake.
So without any further ado…
Related: #NoFlyList videos of sobbing domestic terrorists being arrested on airplanes are going viral
3 Comments
drmiller
The first video with the 4 kids or whatever is NOT a maga-no-fly-list video. The tiktok poster explicitly says this in her part 2 video. It’s from November. Please correct!
Roy Ajax
Queerty doesn’t believe in facts. They barely care about the story, notice how it’s almost all links to Twitter comments?
@dusyk
Hahahahaha