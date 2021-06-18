Venezuelan pop star Francisco León comes out as gay

Francisco León is a popular Venezuelan pop singer, model, and TV presenter. And, as it turns out, he’s also gay.

The 39-year-old posted a three minute video to Instagram yesterday revealing his sexuality publicly for the first time.

“It took me many years to tell you about my truth,” he wrote the caption. “Today I invite you to be tolerant, loving, respectful, but above all human. … I always wanted to speak from the heart. I love! And yes, I’m gay.”

In the video, León explained, “I have always been a conciliator, a fighter with good causes, and honest with the people who have been around me. I want to tell you, to clarify some doubts that I have seen there on Instagram, that I am homosexual.”

León went on to say that he has always “dreamed of this moment” and that it feels “liberating” to finally speak his truth.

“I want to be a testimony of those people who have struggled and have come forward despite the circumstances and who are loved by their family and friends, who know their truth from a very young age,” he said. “Thank you, thank you for listening.”

León’s career took off in 2004 when he entered and won the Mister Venezuela competition. Winning the title opened the door to a TV career, which included hosting the two-hour morning show Portada’s from 2005-2007.

In 2008, he released his first album. And in 2013, he represented Venezuela in the Viña del Mar International Song Festival. His second album was released in 2015.

Scroll down for more pics from León’s Instagram page…