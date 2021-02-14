Vintage gay couples & the new “boys cake check challenge”

If you’re not spending this Valentine’s Day with a lover (or trying to cruise one), try cozying up with your favorite app! And once you’re finished with Grindr, you should probably check out TikTok – here’s some fresh content to get you started:
The “boys cake check challenge” became a thing.
@bluejj09i’m so sorry ab this🤦🏾♂️ (get the chain or program i use from the link in my bio) #powerlifting #bodybuilding #fitness #fyp #foryou
A pile of vintage gay photos found daylight.
@paullampkin1970Vintage gay photos Vol 11 @sooozeesooze #vintagegay #lbgt🌈 #viralvintage #gayvintage #loveislove #lifetime_memories #gayphotos #lgbt🏳️🌈 #gaylove
Kalen Allen introduced his dog.
@thekalenallenWho knew I’d have a child at this age… ##fyp ##clingydog
Our future Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona showed his true colors.
@joshhelfgottOur next Secretary of Education 🏳️🌈
TiTi dropped a hot new track.
@blameitonkwayTraffic Jam 🎶🎶 w/ @spence
Stephen Bauer shared with Wendy Williams.
@stepbauer🗽 ##wendywilliams ##wendywilliamsshow ##junglejuice ##gaystuff ##gay
Andrew Christian went backstage.
@theandrewchristianBackstage flashback with Jon & Arad 🏆 ##gay ##backstage ##abs ##showuswhatyougot
A German police officer served the public.
@__cem___Polizist war nicht begeistert ##deichbrand##fyp##justdancemoves
Todrick Hall broke it down with Brandy.
@todrickBibbity Boppity at the Ball with Brandy something different tho @brandy
And a guy named Austin came out to his dad.
@leeswinkyFound this on my old phone. Glad I pressed record that day. #gay #comeout #dad #comingout #family #loveislove