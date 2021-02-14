TIKTALK

Vintage gay couples & the new “boys cake check challenge”

By

If you’re not spending this Valentine’s Day with a lover (or trying to cruise one), try cozying up with your favorite app! And once you’re finished with Grindr, you should probably check out TikTok – here’s some fresh content to get you started:

The “boys cake check challenge” became a thing.

@bluejj09i’m so sorry ab this🤦🏾‍♂️ (get the chain or program i use from the link in my bio) #powerlifting #bodybuilding #fitness #fyp #foryou

♬ Buss It – Erica Banks

A pile of vintage gay photos found daylight.

@paullampkin1970Vintage gay photos Vol 11 @sooozeesooze #vintagegay #lbgt🌈 #viralvintage #gayvintage #loveislove #lifetime_memories #gayphotos #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #gaylove

♬ Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Remastered 2014 – Elton John

Kalen Allen introduced his dog.

@thekalenallenWho knew I’d have a child at this age… ##fyp ##clingydog

♬ original sound – Scott Tavlin

Our future Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona showed his true colors.

@joshhelfgottOur next Secretary of Education 🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – Josh Helfgott

TiTi dropped a hot new track.

@blameitonkwayTraffic Jam 🎶🎶 w/ @spence

♬ original sound – Blameitonkway

Stephen Bauer shared with Wendy Williams.

@stepbauer🗽 ##wendywilliams ##wendywilliamsshow ##junglejuice ##gaystuff ##gay

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Andrew Christian went backstage.

@theandrewchristianBackstage flashback with Jon & Arad 🏆 ##gay ##backstage ##abs ##showuswhatyougot

♬ Up – Cardi B

A German police officer served the public.

@__cem___Polizist war nicht begeistert ##deichbrand##fyp##justdancemoves

♬ Originalton – Cem Korkmaz

Todrick Hall broke it down with Brandy.

@todrickBibbity Boppity at the Ball with Brandy something different tho @brandy

♬ original sound – SamariaMartinStudios

And a guy named Austin came out to his dad.

@leeswinkyFound this on my old phone. Glad I pressed record that day. #gay #comeout #dad #comingout #family #loveislove

♬ The Wisp Sings – Winter Aid