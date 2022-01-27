Vote now: The 2022 Queerties are officially open

The Queerties are back… and turning 10!

It’s been another wild ride of a year, and while not everything went exactly according to plan (remember “hot vax summer”?), there was no shortage of incredible, queer voices keeping us entertained, informed, engaged and connected.

Now you can help your favorites take home the top prize in each of their categories, casting your ballot for the best in entertainment, pop culture and more.

Vote now and join us in celebrating the tenth anniversary of The Queerties.

Voting runs now through February 22, and remember — you can vote once per day in each category. The winners will be presented at the Queerties Live Event on March 1, 2022.