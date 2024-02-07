WATCH: Can love conquer sex tape leaks, rivalries, and the monarchy in the final season of ‘Young Royals’?

Image Credit: ‘Young Royals,’ Netflix

It’s always hard to say goodbye, so please excuse us for tearing up at the mere thought of writing up the trailer for the third and final season of Netflix’s Young Royals.

The Swedish drama first premiered in summer of 2021 and was an immediate global hit—another crown jewel for the streamer that’s become a destination for LGBTQ+ teen stories from around the world, from the sweet (Heartstopper) to the saucy (Elite).

Young Royals‘ success made stars of its leads, Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg. Ryding had more or less grown up on screen (and even provided the Swedish dubbed voice for English films like Paddington and Onward), but this was a new kind of role for him. And while Rudberg had previously made a name for himself as a recording artist, the series was his first official acting gig, believe it or not.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Together, their palpable chemistry and authentic performances have been the heart of Young Royals—making it hard to resist the love story of Prince Wilhelm (Ryding) and his private schhahaool classmate Simon (Rudberg)—and a big part of why the show has such a devoted fan base from the jump.

Less than three years later, the series is gearing up for its final farewell. But will this royal romance get its fairytale happy ending, or will its conclusion be more bittersweet?

Image Credit: ‘Young Royals,’ Netflix

There’s definitely much to be resolved, as season two ended with some big decisions and revelations that have left things hanging in the balance. Simon called things off with Marcus (Tommy Wättring) and finally admitted his true feelings to Wilhelm, but is he ready for their relationship in the public eye? And Wilhelm took action and admitted to being in the sex tape, but is he putting his destiny on the line?

Season three will finally find Simon and Wilhelm facing the unknown together, as consequences come crashing down on both the royal family and their school Hillerska’s once-sparkling reputation. More in love than ever, they’ll have to decide what’s really wroth fighting for, and Wilhelm will find himself the very monarchy he was born into.

And then there’s August (Malte Gårdinger), who still have a very uneasy relationship to his second cousin, Wilhelm, and is trying to pick up the pieces after his relationship with SImon’s sister Sara (Frida Argento) went sour. Will he manage to turn things around, or wind up as the villain of this story?

Image Credit: ‘Young Royals,’ Netflix

Almost all will be revealed when the season premieres on March 11—fans will then have hold themselves over ’til the finale drops on March 18. It’s rare for Netflix to give a single episode its own premiere date, so we have a feeling this one’s going to be major.

Whatever’s in the works, we’re sure it’ll be worth the wait.

Check out the first full trailer for Young Royals finale season below:

And don’t forget: This final season of Young Royals is among the nominees for “Next Big Thing” at this year’s Queerties Awards. You can vote for it—and all your favorites from LGBTQ+ pop culture and entertainment—every day between now and February 22.