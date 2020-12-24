WATCH: Drag Star Alaska invades Hollywood with an epic version of “Let It Snow”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaska (@theonlyalaska5000)

Never one to miss an opportunity to slay, Drag Race alum Alaska donned her heels and a very tight fitting (as well as an N-95 mask, natch) gown to conquer Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood & Highland complex. The queen surprised tourists and shoppers as she strutted through the complex singing a techno version of popular holiday tune “Let It Snow,” mixed by EDM musicians Ivan & Peter.

Alaska took full advantage of the bright sunshine of Southern California–not to mention the Hollywood & Highland holiday decorations–to kick off Christmas Eve with a bit of holiday cheer.

We have to wonder if any of the nearby tourists mulling over the shopping outlets or decorations themselves even realized Alaska had decided to film a video…or, for that matter, that they were in the presence of drag royalty.

Alaska–full name Alaska Thunderf*ck–rose to international stardom as a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5, and later, as the winner of Drag Race All Stars Season 2. She currently co-hosts the popular podcast Race Chaser opposite fellow veteran Willam. The pair launched their own podcast network, Moguls of Media, earlier this month.

Here’s the animated video for the song released earlier this month: