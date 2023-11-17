WATCH: Has possession ever looked this sexy? ‘Body Shop’ is an erotic ghost story unlike any other

Image Credit: ‘Body Shop,’ Breaking Glass Pictures

In the surreal new drama Body Shop, a young soldier dies in a tragic accident, but finds himself sticking around our mortal coil as a ghost with the ability to inhabit other’s bodies.

So, when he sets off on a journey to find and reunite with his transgender sister, he… maybe gets a little distracted by this unique gift, possessing folks he meets along the way and specifically meddling in the romances of unfaithful lovers.

Sounds messy—but hot! Can you blame him?

His sexual odyssey takes him from Taiwan to Japan to Spain to Thailand, but it’s when he arrives in Hong Kong that he meets a kindred spirit who he soon realizes is his soul mate.

Together, the two seek refuge amid the region’s massive protests and demonstrations (a major news story in 2019) and eventually find themselves at an eccentric garage—the titular “body shop”—where they can hide and protect their love from the rest of the world.

Image Credit: ‘Body Shop,’ Breaking Glass Pictures

However, it’s here that the story of Body Shop takes a turn into even darker, more daring territory. They soon discover that the garage is home to a clandestine operation where human bodies are subjected to treatments that are said to “defy moral boundaries.”

So, yeah, not your typical ghost story, huh?

But this beguiling blend of the metaphysical and the erotic is par for the course for writer-director Scud, a Hong Kong-based filmmaker long known for his provocative, atmospheric, and oftentimes graphic features.

Now, Scud’s latest will be available stateside, courtesy of specialty LGBTQ+ film distributors Breaking Glass Pictures, who write that Body Shop “is not merely a film; it’s a sensory exploration of love, loss, and the consequences of navigating the tumultuous realms of the physical and metaphysical… a celebration of the human experience in all its multifaceted glory.”

Body Shop hits VOD platforms on December 6—check out its alluring trailer here:

Because it’s Friday and you deserve a treat, we thought we’d let you know that Body Shop star Adonis He (who has also appeared in Scud’s previous three films: Apostles, Utopians, and… Adonis!) is quite the show-off on Instagram.

Below, check out a few of our favorite shots from the Hong Kong actor’s grid (the name Adonis suits him!):