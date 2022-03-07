WATCH: Hundreds of Florida students walk out of class chanting “WE SAY GAY”

Students at Winter Park High and across Florida walked out of class Monday in protest of the Parental Rights in Education bill, aka the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
A video of hundreds of students gathered outside Winter Park High in Orlando has been making the rounds on social media.
Students across Florida are walking out in protest of Desantis’s don’t say gay bill
Tweet out your support with #LetFreeFloridaSayGay
— David Hogg ? (@davidhogg111) March 7, 2022
In it, the students chant “We say gay” in protest of the bill, which would prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, or in any grade if it is “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
Here’s another video, shot by student and protest organizer Will Larkins:
WE SAY GAY pic.twitter.com/XJkQJzAer5
— Will Larkins (@ProudTwinkie) March 7, 2022
Opponents of the bill argue it will make life harder for LGBTQ youth, who already face higher rates of bullying and increased suicide risk compared to their straight, cisgender peers.
Related: DeSantis press secretary tweets vile take on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and the Internet just can’t with her
The walkouts come as the state Senate prepares to discuss the legislation. It already passed in the state House, and Gov. DeSantis has voiced his support, indicating he’s likely to sign it if it reaches his desk.
Here’s how folks are reacting:
So proud of all the students throughout #Florida that have had walk outs against #DeSantis & Republicans blatant discrimination & government overreach! #LetFreeFloridaSayGay
?????????????
— Paula Cobia (@PaulaCobia) March 7, 2022
Amazing. The youth inspire me. #LetFreeFloridaSayGay https://t.co/CEM8gLRi6A
— Melissa Mark-Viverito (@MMViverito) March 7, 2022
The children will save us all!#LetFreeFloridaSayGay https://t.co/ApaeGAN9lB
— azeeestor ????????? (@azeeestor) March 7, 2022
They exist & they have the right to exist. #LetFreeFloridaSayGay pic.twitter.com/boI2ek0Cni
— Farris Thompson (@FarrisThompson) March 7, 2022
My heart is with my fellow LGBTQIA+ family in Florida #LetFreeFloridaSayGay https://t.co/7HBgXhTA8Y
— Aaron ???? (@BloodGrin946) March 7, 2022
These students are braver and more decent than their governor will ever be, even if he lives to be 1,000. #LetFreeFloridaSayGay https://t.co/QM3EDUoJf2
— Bruce Mirken (@BruceMirken) March 7, 2022
Gosh @RonDeSantisFL, you seem to have pissed off a lot of soon-to-be eligible voters. ? #DontSayGay #LetFreeFloridaSayGay https://t.co/80vx3j96F5
— Hobbie???? #CodifyRoe #GND #M4A (@Hobbie_VK) March 7, 2022
Standing with my community. How dare the FL legislator even consider this hateful homophobic bill, #LetFreeFloridaSayGay
— Mink Kitty (@mink_kitty) March 7, 2022
Florida, no matter how hard you try, you can’t stop LGBTQ+ people from existing. #LetFreeFloridaSayGay
(And while I’m at it, goddamn it Disney.)
— Satoshi Bakura ??????? (@SatoshiBakura) March 7, 2022
3 Comments
johncp56
Modern kids know better than to hate damn makes a old homo proud
scotty
im promo homo too.
ZzBomb
LOL the guy commenting on how DeSantis is pissing off eligible voters is the truth Republicans need to hear but don’t want to. To them it’s easier to say there’s election fraud b/c that way they can continue to live in the delusion that they are somehow still a “majority.”