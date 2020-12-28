WATCH: Justin Timberlake stars in drama about a gender non-conforming child

A full trailer for Justin Timberlake’s next screen role has been released. Palmer comes to Apple TV+ on January, 29.

In the movie, Timberlake, 39, plays Jimmie Palmer, an ex-convict and former college football phenomenon trying to get back on his feet after being released from jail. Palmer unexpectedly becomes involved with looking after an abandoned child whose mom has left town.

The movie will also feature Juno Temple, Oscar-nominee June Squibb, Alisha Wainright, with 7-year-old Ryder Allen making his movie debut as the youngster, Sam.

In the trailer, we see Palmer returning to his hometown following his release from prison. He’s introduced to Sam and the two get to know one another, with Palmer noting the bullying Sam attracts at school.

“Kids are mean, especially when they see something they ain’t used to seeing,” Palmer warns Sam, who shows a liking for things some others typically associate with girls, including dressing as a Princess for Halloween.

The movie is written and executive produced by Cheryl Guerriero.

Director Fisher Stevens told People, “Two people who ordinarily would never come together, find themselves under one rook to find the family they never had.

“For me, the story strikes a very personal chord and I was so lucky to have gotten to work with Justin Timberlake who along with newcomer Ryder Allen, and the whole amazing cast bring this beautiful story to life.”

Stevens is better known as an actor, with roles in movies such as Short Circuit, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Motherless Brooklyn, along with a slew of TV credits. In recent years he’s diversified into producing and directing, and won an Oscar in 2012 for Best Documentary Feature (The Cove).

