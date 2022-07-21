WATCH: Roommates become something more in this sex-positive festival favorite

The summer of the gay rom-com continues with All Kinds Of Love, a sex-positive indie that charmed audiences at San Francisco’s Frameline Festival back in June and is set to make its Los Angeles debut this weekend at Outfest.

Like so many great love stories, All Kinds Of Love begins with the end of another. Freshly divorced from his longtime husband, Max (Matthew Montgomery) is a man without direction—or a place to stay, for that matter.

Unfortunately, that means he often finds himself needing to crash on his ex’s couch. Obviously, no one’s happy about that arrangement.

That all changes when Max becomes roommates with a younger gay man named Conrad (Cody Duke), who is fresh out of college and happens to be a virgin “romantically challenged,” as he prefers to put it.

Despite their best intentions—and their age difference—the two spark a connection and wind up in bed together. (Side note: Maybe they can just split a one-bedroom apartment then? They’d save some money!)

Outside of Max and Conrad’s blossoming romance, All Kinds Of Love explores, well, all kinds of love. There’s a sexually active older couple—who happen to be Max’s parents—opening themselves to a third for the first time. There’s also Conrad’s friend, Duke (Marval A. Rex), an artistically inclined trans man who “finds himself looking for love in all the wrong places.”

From writer-director David Lewis (an Outfest alum), the winning feature is an open-hearted, sweetly funny story about a group of people who, above all else, just want to follow their hearts and be happy.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, you can catch All Kinds Of Love this Saturday, July 23 at the DGA theater. If not, no stress: The film will also be available to screen virtually from July 24 – 26. More information about both types of screening tickets can be found here. A wider release date is yet to be announced.

You can watch the trailer for All Kinds Of Love below: