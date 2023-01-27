lavender haze

WATCH: Taylor Swift romances Laith Ashley in new music video

By
Taylor Swift and Laith Ashley
Taylor Swift and Laith Ashley (Photo: YouTube)

Taylor Swift today dropped her latest music video. It’s for the song “Lavendar Haze” from her hugely successful Midnights album.

Swift wrote and directed the video herself. It features Queerties Favorite Insta-Follow nominee Laith Ashley.

Laith Ashley in the 'Lavender Haze' music video
Laith Ashley in the ‘Lavender Haze’ music video

Ashley is a model who shot to attention after featuring in a 2017 Diesel campaign. He has since branched out into acting with a role on Pose, as well as singing.

Watch the video below.

In the promo, Swift and Ashley are shown in bed together, dancing and canoodling on a couch at a party with friends.

Taylor Swift and Laith Ashley
(YouTube)

On social media, Swift highlighted the “incredible” Ashley, saying she “absolutely adored working with” him.

Ashley’s participation in the video was already known. Swift dropped a trailer for a set of videos she created for Midnights last October. However, today was the first time fans got to see the completed work.

On Twitter, Ashley (a nominee in the Queerties in the category ‘Favorite Insta Follow’), thanked Swift for including him in the video.

Related: This popular gay adult performer’s new Taylor Swift tattoo is… quite something