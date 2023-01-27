WATCH: Taylor Swift romances Laith Ashley in new music video

Taylor Swift today dropped her latest music video. It’s for the song “Lavendar Haze” from her hugely successful Midnights album.

Swift wrote and directed the video herself. It features Queerties Favorite Insta-Follow nominee Laith Ashley.

Ashley is a model who shot to attention after featuring in a 2017 Diesel campaign. He has since branched out into acting with a role on Pose, as well as singing.

Watch the video below.

In the promo, Swift and Ashley are shown in bed together, dancing and canoodling on a couch at a party with friends.

On social media, Swift highlighted the “incredible” Ashley, saying she “absolutely adored working with” him.

The Lavender Haze video is out now. There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley who I absolutely adored working with.https://t.co/auFTSVBP0A pic.twitter.com/RXWPuKvkxK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 27, 2023

Ashley’s participation in the video was already known. Swift dropped a trailer for a set of videos she created for Midnights last October. However, today was the first time fans got to see the completed work.

Here’s the teaser trailer for the videos I’ve made for Midnights 🌌 Thank you @amazonmusic for premiering this, the first video for Anti-Hero will be out tomorrow at 8am ET. And Midnights will be here SO SOON!!!https://t.co/jjqUNkpPke pic.twitter.com/xzmqXa5Cqy — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

On Twitter, Ashley (a nominee in the Queerties in the category ‘Favorite Insta Follow’), thanked Swift for including him in the video.

Thank you so much @taylorswift13 for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. https://t.co/tzkH3a7mos — Laith Ashley De La Cruz (@laith_ashley) January 27, 2023

Related: This popular gay adult performer’s new Taylor Swift tattoo is… quite something