This popular gay adult performer’s new Taylor Swift tattoo is… quite something

A gay adult content creator has gone viral this week but not for any x-rated scenes he shot.

Alejo Ospina is Colombian. Besides his handsome face and chiseled physique, he’s a big fan of pop divas. He has a massive Ariana Grande tattoo on one of his shoulders and he recently added a big tattoo in honor of Taylor Swift to his, ahem, body of work.

Ospina got the lyrics to Swift’s 2012 song “All Too Well” inked on his entire thigh.

They’re not the lyrics from the version on the original release of her album, Red. Swift re-recorded the album and included a 10-minute version of the song with extended lyrics. The words now grace Ospina’s buttock and leg, all the way down to the knee.

A viral tweet shows an NSFW, naked, full-length image of Ospina.

“I love my new leg tattoo,” he tweeted last week, alongside an image of the work. He also says that he was originally going to use the lyrics from an Ariana Grande song. However, it was too short to cover his entire leg so he opted for the Swift song instead.

i actually wanted to get “better off” lyrics by Ariana but it’s not long enough for what i wanted in my leg i love this one by TS and it’s pretty much the only one song long enough to cover a whole leg — Alejo Ospina (@aospinad) January 22, 2023

Ospina has a huge social media following, with over 1 million on Twitter and 700,000 on Instagram.

Online, some accused him of misspelling the title of the song (one of the ‘O’s is in black and the other is in a faded red).

The title alone is misspelled. 💀 pic.twitter.com/WLVx47mXvs — Sisco is not okay (@RandomSisco) January 22, 2023

However, Ospina was quick to correct this, posting a very, very NSFW photo with a clearer image and saying, “My tattoo is not misspelled. The second O is red cuz of the album RED where the song is from. The ink just mixes with my skin color in low quality pictures. That’s it.”

New tattoo prompts mixed reaction

Ospina’s artwork has divided opinions on the internet. Some praised him. Many others were unsure.

Everyday I log on here and someone makes me feel better about my life choices. God bless. — not m*rt*n (@weekend3warrior) January 22, 2023

Wow the constitution — James Kicklighter (@jameskick) January 21, 2023

Me when I write the Magna Carta on my leg to pass my history exam — Slade Grant (@slurredspeech) January 22, 2023

Anyway, here are a few more images of Alejo Ospina to enjoy from his Instagram.

And if you’re unfamilair with it, here’s the lyric video for “All Too Well”…