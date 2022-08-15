what a d*ck

Ted Cruz cracks transphobic joke about Elizabeth Warren and Twitter promptly tells him to STFU

By · 30 comments

Senator Ted Cruz

Footage has emerged of Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) joking about Senator Elizabeth Warren (D) potentially being a trans woman.

Cruz made the comments at a rally in Nevada on Saturday.

​​“Elizabeth Warren told reporters that guy came up to her and said, ‘I would have voted for you if only you a had a penis’,” Cruz said.

“Number one, that story is a lie. Produce this fictional person, because this human being does not exist. That’s not even 1/1024th percent true.

“But number two, in today’s Democrat Party, who do we know she doesn’t? Like for Democrats, how could you possibly know?”

His audience laughs.

“By the way, most Americans know this is ridiculous,” he continued. “Lia Thomas is a dude! He looks like Michael Phelps.”

This is not the first time Cruz has touched upon trans issues. Last month, at a Turning Point event, Cruz told the audience, “I’m Ted Cruz, and my pronoun is ‘kiss my ass’.”

Cruz has also voiced support for Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and criticized Disney for its moves towards LGBTQ inclusivity. During a podcast in April, he baselessly suggested Disney was forcing gay sex on its audience: “In every episode now, they’re gonna have Mickey and Pluto going at it.”

His latest attempt at humor earned scorn online.