Ted Cruz cracks transphobic joke about Elizabeth Warren and Twitter promptly tells him to STFU

Footage has emerged of Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) joking about Senator Elizabeth Warren (D) potentially being a trans woman.
Cruz made the comments at a rally in Nevada on Saturday.
Here’s the video of Ted Cruz joking that Elizabeth Warren might have a penis. @lawindsor pic.twitter.com/eZsQvVPD7Q
— David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) August 14, 2022
“Elizabeth Warren told reporters that guy came up to her and said, ‘I would have voted for you if only you a had a penis’,” Cruz said.
“Number one, that story is a lie. Produce this fictional person, because this human being does not exist. That’s not even 1/1024th percent true.
“But number two, in today’s Democrat Party, who do we know she doesn’t? Like for Democrats, how could you possibly know?”
His audience laughs.
“By the way, most Americans know this is ridiculous,” he continued. “Lia Thomas is a dude! He looks like Michael Phelps.”
This is not the first time Cruz has touched upon trans issues. Last month, at a Turning Point event, Cruz told the audience, “I’m Ted Cruz, and my pronoun is ‘kiss my ass’.”
Cruz has also voiced support for Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and criticized Disney for its moves towards LGBTQ inclusivity. During a podcast in April, he baselessly suggested Disney was forcing gay sex on its audience: “In every episode now, they’re gonna have Mickey and Pluto going at it.”
His latest attempt at humor earned scorn online.
Well, if she does, that would make one of them. All Ted’s got is a pair of lips plastered against Trump’s treasonous ass.
— Dr. Jorge Caballero stands with 🇺🇦 (@DataDrivenMD) August 13, 2022
The only penis in Ted’s possession is his phallus for a proboscis.
— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) August 14, 2022
They are so obsessed with other people’s sexual parts. What’s up with that?
— Lynne Jackier (@YourNeighbor57) August 13, 2022
What is he doing in Nevada anyway? We never see him here in Texas, but sure did see Beto with 2,500 other Texans today.
— Marty (@MartyParty75023) August 13, 2022
Why does every Republican rally sound like a Netflix comedy special? It’s like they’re just up there telling random crazy unreal jokes and people are like, “damn right!”.
— Dodger (@dodgerradio) August 14, 2022
— Lulu O’Dallas 🌻 (@lululuvshollis) August 13, 2022
still_onthemark
“in today’s Democrat party…”
These Harvard graduate Republicans always have to say “Democrat party” in order to appeal to Trump’s toothless meth addict sibling-f***ing sh*t-kicking base.
Kangol2
Hate to disappoint you and others but Don the Con’s “sh*t-kicking base” consists of lots of middle, upper middle class and VERY rich White Americans. That’s his base. It ain’t the “meth addict sibling-f***ing” folks you seem to think it is! Just look at the January 6 attempted coup: over 40% of the participants were professionals or rich people, and the rally allegedly was heavily bankrolled by a grocery store heiress!
dbmcvey
True Kangol2, upper middle class and VERY rich white Americans can be just as stupid as sh*t kickers.
still_onthemark
Okay, but then who is someone like Ted Cruz trying to impress by saying “Democrat party”?
CNY1983
another ass-wiping republican on here trying to keep the bullshit alive that anyone is going to vote republican in the face of all the bullshit coming out about how they have to cheat to win.
when you got gaetz green bobert cruise hawley and marsha blackburn on one team i wouldnt bet the farm on the midterms going your way.
let that sink in, anyone with half a brain runs from your party. the rest of the DEPLORABLE DUMMIES have felony convictions and wont be able to cast a vote that counts.
whats left to say? “crybaby, cry! stick a needle in your eye, cry baby cry!”
GIVE IT A REST KANGOL. stop trying to convince yourself that anyone likes the republicanMAGA party.
or ted “cruise”.
does he actually do anything for the people of texas?
Den
@CNY1983
At least 30% of the electorate prefers the Republican party, and that includes 12%-15% of LGBT voters. Don’t kid yourself or (more likely) imply that people need not consider voting crucial in the midterms. The various state republican party platforms make it clear that they will not just remove marriage equality but recriminalize homosexuality if given the chance. They can do this through the current supreme court (and the agenda oc cases necessary has been worked out for years) as well as with the backwards notion of states rights. They will also, given the power through majorities in state and federal legislatures, undermine public education, , regulation that keeps the population and our lands safe and healthy, and further undermine voter enfranchisement and various rights of privacy and personal autonomy.
Trump has appointed enough activist federal judges to the circuit courts and SCOTUS to allow this to happen. Make no mistake.
And Kangol is not a right winger. He is simply stating well documented demographic information. Most of the far right is lower down on the socioeconomic and educational curve. But there are a surprising number of low-information middle class and wealthy people, as well as those who put assumed self interest over ethical or moral concerns.
LumpyPillows
It’s interesting to listen to how the republicans test their attacks with live audiences. Clearly they believe there are enough people who are frightened or angry with what’s going on with the TQIA part of our “alliances” to weaponize it. Mixing it with a favorite target like Warren is on brand. We should take notice and evaluate the strategy.
Ted is vile. He will say anything to retain power. While transparent, it is very dangerous for our democracy and LGBT rights and safety.
LeBlevsez
You know, Lumpy, there are old non-PC jokes that end with some variation of the punchline “We’re all equal. It’s just that [X] are more equal than [Y].” You obviously believe Trans people just aren’t quite as equal as the rest of us. That is bigotry.
And do you really believe republicans are not frightened or angry about equal rights for Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals? In spite of every public statement and party platform and Log Cabin rejection that republicans have issued? Even so called “centrist” republicans (Collins, Murkowski and whatever paltry et al you can scrape together) will only dare whisper about ‘being nicer’.
Pull your head out from twixt your LumpyPillows and accept that you have always been in the crosshairs of republicans and will always remain so, even if your attempts to abandon ‘TQIA’ succeed.
LumpyPillows
You clearly aren’t smart enough to understand my comment, but you can always be counted on to say something rude.
Den
You seem blissfully unaware of the stated Republican desire to both undermine marriage equality and recriminalize what they see as “unnatural lifestyle choices”. It is upsetting to see you making the rather naïve assumption that danger to our rights comes from alliances with transgender people and other kinds of allies. Danger to our rights comes from the Republican alliance with Dominionists, White Nationalists and their mistrust of all parts of the Bill of Rights except for the second amendment.
Ted is vile, but he is neither outlier nor off-message for his party. And their love for him mirrors their respect for corruption and those who lack ethics.
LumpyPillows
Another person too lacking in the neurons to understand the comment. The republicans will use us as long as it keeps them in power. When the tide turns they will embrace us. It has nothing to do with us…it has everything to do with staying in power. Right now the TQIA people help their cause. Did not say it was right. See, you need to be smart enough to know why they do what they do to beat them. Something people like you can’t seem to do. You’re losers. Smug losers
Den
Someone as naïve and intellectually lazy as you accusing another of being “lacking in neurons”? That is awfully amusing. Read their statements, read their platforms, listen to the words of their politicians, look at their legislative goals, look at the agendas of the organizations and PACs that fund and carry water for the party and its politicians child! And then perhaps take a remedial class in how to think. Paying particular attention to how wishful thinking never magically becomes reality.
The Republican party does not like gay and lesbian people, never has and never will. Even the brain dead Log Cabin Republicans have admitted it (despite STILL licking Trump’s sphincter!). Marriage equality and gay people may be tolerated by a significant, though not majority, percentage of party members at this point. But not by the RNC nor its major actors (though they tolerate a few very wealthy tokens). And republican voters just rolled over and played dead after their recent hate inspired anti-LGBT bill. Nobody “understands” your comment because it makes no sense to those who are actually left of center, or use their neurons properly.
But go ahead, excoriate further, it is amusing.
LumpyPillows
Sweetie, you still want to prove how poorly you comprehend? I never defended them. I don’t like crude Ted Cruz, not the least. I don’t even disagree with your diatribe. Why do you dicks just need to argue with me? They do this because they believe it works for them, and it has. How do we fail to unseat nasty Ted Cruz? If you don’t get that then you really aren’t worth my effort.
Mister P
I am happy to call him: “Kiss my ass”
kish
Like MTG, he’s in the business of self-promotion. He’s proven many times that he does not care about the people he represents, he only cares about his name being in the press. He knows what to say to
get laughs from his ignorant supporters.
Fahd
Worth repeating:
I do not like that Senator Cruz
I do not like his far right views
I do not like his stupid chin
I do not like his smarmy grin
I do not like him with a beard
I do not like him freshly sheared
I do not like what he just said
I do not like his boxy head
I do not like him wearing glasses
I do not like him greeting kids in classes
I do not like his stupid suits
I do not like cowboy boots
I do not like him when he sneezes
I do not like him eating cheeses
I do not like him in the leaves
I do not like him when he feeds
I do not like him by a wall
I do not like his tattoo at all
I do not like him in a room
I do not like him in Cancun
I do not like him playing ball
I do not like his face at all
From John Oliver
Max
Cruz making fun of someone simply exemplifies his truly unprofessional behavior that isn’t fit for a Federal employee, no matter the level. he’s immature and this underscores that this type of Republican has zero policies to talk about — it’s all about paychecks and bad mouthing, and nothing else.
Cam
The complete hatred and rage Republicans have when a woman speaks up is just so obvious.
Fname Optional Lname
and when a smart woman of color speaks they throw temper tantrums!
Mr. Stadnick
He is a totally useless and pathetic ghost of a human being. His mother should be ashamed of herself.
dgsea06
Reminds me that Cruz is so ugly, when he was born the doctor slapped his mother.
dbmcvey
A pathetic, stupid man.
Kangol2
Ted Cruz craves power so badly he’ll do and say anything to get it and try to keep it. Maybe one day Texans will see through his phoniness and hypocrisy, and that day can’t come soon enough!
LumpyPillows
They won’t. They may turn on him, but it won’t be over his obvious hypocrisy or lust for power.
GrizzleyMichael
He is just jealous because he doesn’t have one
LumpyPillows
As stupid as Ted’s comment. Sad.
[email protected]
Hate to be one of the few here that still have a sense of humor but I did laugh at his joke. Warren benefited by Clayton be Indian when she was actually 1/1032 Indian. Democrats have taken the position that sexual identity is not biological but rather the emotional feeling of how one identifies their gender. Thus the jokes are on point.
Den
While there may have been a certain level of disingenuity in her Native American claims, she is otherwise an effective and progressive politician, and those who idolize clearly corrupt and totally unethical politicians are in no position to rag her for that mistake. Their hypocrisy shines right through.
As for the reality of gender dysphoria and the many ways in which self perception belies biological reality, it takes a really dull individual to simply dismiss it (as both you and Cruz are doing, child) and reduce it to mean spirited stupid jokes. Don’t forget the same jokes are easily aimed at Gay and Lesbian folks and have been in the very recent past by a party you seem allied to. Dismissing and expressing anger and ridicule over issues that require some level of intellectual activity the right wing is never able to muster is a joke in itself. Repuiblicans are children. Unable to evaluate realistically and only able to suck up the manipulative crap their rulers spew as if it is formula from a bottle.
You probably laugh at mean spirited jokes made at the expense of Jews, blacks, Asians, gay men and lesbians. After all, based on stupid right wing stereotypes they are “on point”.
Mister P
We are not going to take a vote on whether the LGBs should break off from the rest, so the idea is pointless to discuss.
We are an inclusive community so that larger numbers of like minded people can exert enough power to bring change. Excluding anyone does not work in out favor. If we fracture we will start breaking off by color, religion and other traits that the right would love to exploit to divide and conquer.
Peter
She does Teddy, and it’s yours. She certainly has bigger balls than you do, and doesn’t have a need to make asinine, juvenile jokes about her opposition, because she can discuss real issues and offer real solutions, something an R traitor like you is incapable of doing.